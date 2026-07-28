Seahawks’ QB Jalen Milroe showing progress at training camp | Notebook

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

RENTON, Wash. – Day 4 of Seahawks camp Tuesday featured one of Jalen Milroe’s best practices in his short NFL career, a big play by rookie Bud Clark, and a bounce-back effort from the offense after the defense dominated on Monday. And of course a couple of injury updates.

Let’s review those topics in our daily observations from Seahawks practice:

Milroe on the riseMilroe enters his second NFL training camp appearing firmly entrenched again as the No. 3 quarterback behind Sam Darnold and Drew Lock. So far, there has been no evidence that Milroe is pushing Lock for the backup spot – Milroe almost always works with the threes and Lock the twos.

The team surely won’t complain if Milroe plays well enough to push Lock. Tuesday offered some positive evidence Milroe may be able to do that as he had one of his best passing days.

Milroe’s good plays included a rollout and a throw into the end zone for a touchdown to Cody White during a seven-on-seven session. He had another rollout to his left later in a team session and fired a dart to tight end Eric Saubert and followed that shortly after with a completion for a sizable gain to rookie running back Jadarian Price, who got behind safety Maxen Hook.

Milroe also threw a TD during a red-zone session to second-year receiver Ricky White III, who is having a strong start to camp.

Tuesday’s practice was another where the Seahawks are in no-contact mode and defensive backs cannot make plays on the ball. Things get harder in the passing game once the pads go on and DBs can make plays on the ball.

But receiver Cooper Kupp said after practice he feels there has been some definite improvement in Milroe’s play so far.

“He’s doing a great job,” Kupp said. “I think that first year there’s a lot happening, the amount of thinking that is going on. I think he’s settled into that a little and is letting it rip, which is awesome. He’s letting some balls go with anticipation that he wasn’t last year. It’s been pretty cool to see.”

Milroe’s plays typified what appeared to be a better day for the offense, which scored a TD on its first play during a team red-zone drill after being shut out on Monday.

Big-play Bud?Milroe threw one interception when his pass was deflected by cornerback Michael Dansby in the end zone and into the hands of rookie safety Bud Clark, a second-round pick out of TCU.

That Dansby was involved the pick-six also shouldn’t go unnoticed. Dansby, a seventh-round pick out of Arizona, has shown some consistent flashes so far. He also had an interception in the end zone to end Monday’s practice.

Injury report

Rookie cornerback Julian Neal, who left practice midway through Monday with an apparent leg injury, was among a handful of players not participating on Tuesday. Neal watched from the sidelines.

Also out were receivers Jake Bobo and Irvin Charles. Bobo appeared to suffer a leg injury Monday, while Charles has been out the last two days.

Rookie receiver Tory Horton was back after sitting out on Monday. Horton had offseason shin surgery and the team is managing his workload as he returns. Horton appeared to get significant reps in all periods on Tuesday.

Also sitting out Tuesday was D-lineman L Jarran Reed, possibly getting a veteran rest day as others such as Williams have early on, and rush end Jamie Sheriff.

Notes

• The Seahawks officially changed the position of Velus Jones Jr. from receiver to running back. Jones has played receiver in his NFL career but has been used solely at running back in camp with the team experiencing some depth issues at that spot.

• Running back Kenny McIntosh was listed on the NFL’s official transactions list Tuesday as being waived without an injury designation. That means that he will not revert to the injured reserve list if he clears waivers and will become a free agent.

• The Seahawks announced they will wear their throwback uniforms for home games this year against Kansas City (Oct. 25) and Dallas (Dec. 7).