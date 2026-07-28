Sheriff in Nancy Guthrie case ‘positive’ DNA and video evidence will solve case

In this photo illustration, Nancy Guthrie is seen on the FBI website on a cellular phone Feb. 10 in Tucson, Ariz. Searches continues for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of U.S. journalist and television host Savannah Guthrie, after she went missing from her home on the morning of Feb. 1. (Tribune News Service )

By Brian Niemietz New York Daily News

The leading Arizona lawman investigating the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie is confident that evidence investigators have collected will crack the case.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos made his bold assurance on the NBC morning show hosted by the missing woman’s daughter Savannah Guthrie.

“We have so much DNA to sort through. We have so much in terms of video evidence to look at,” Nanos said in a Tuesday interview on the “Today” show. “So, I’m still positive that we’re going to resolve this case.”

The 84-year-old victim was last seen by her family on Jan. 31 in Tucson. Authorities have revealed very few clues other than video taken from a broken doorbell camera outside Nancy’s home showing an armed man wearing a mask and gloves sometime before the apparent abduction.

Nanos’ prediction comes a day after Savannah posted a video online telling her mom’s captor it’s never too late to do what’s right.

“For all of us, no matter where we’ve been and what we’ve done, I believe there is always a way home,” the 54-year-old TV personality said. “Please make the right choice.”

Nanos and his department have been loudly criticized for netting few results in a highly publicized investigation soon to enter its seventh month.

He said labs nationwide continue working with one another to analyze DNA evidence connected to the vexing case. A $1 million reward awaits anyone with information resulting in the missing woman’s rescue or recovery.

Authorities are treating the investigation as a kidnapping-for-ransom case. They still seek tips from the public.

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