This day in history: A clue in Coeur d’Alene linked a California kidnapping fugitive to the area

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1976: The FBI was in Coeur d’Alene investigating an abandoned car that was connected with James Schoenfeld , the Chowchilla, California, kidnapping fugitive.

Two Coeur d’ Alene police officers were on patrol when they found a 1963 beige Chrysler that had the same license plate as the car Schoenfeld had been driving when he was turned away from the Canadian border at a crossing north of Spokane.

Schoenfeld was on the run after he was identified as one of three men who kidnapped a school bus full of children and demanded a ransom be paid. The children eventually escaped unharmed.

The FBI released no further information.

From 1926: Scores of firefighters were battling forest fires – and about 20 of them were robbed at gunpoint on a train near Rathdrum.

The robbers apparently boarded the train at Granite, then entered two freight cars where the firefighters were sleeping.

“I was awakened by a light shining in my face and saw two men standing in the car holding flashlights,” one of the firefighters said. “Each of them covered us with blue automatics and had blue handkerchiefs to mask their features. One of them spoke with a typical Bowery accent of the East Side New Yorker.”

The firefighters were relieved of their pay and locked into their freight cars. The masked men fled into the night the next time the train stopped. At Rathdrum, train officials released the firefighters after they heard them pounding on the doors.