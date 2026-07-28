Trump asks Supreme Court to throw out E. Jean Carroll’s $83 million verdict, Axios reports

By Kanishka Singh Reuters

WASHINGTON – U.S. President Donald Trump’s lawyers are asking the Supreme Court to overturn ​an $83.3 million defamation judgment he was ordered to pay to writer E. ⁠Jean Carroll, Axios reported on Tuesday.

The U.S. ‌Justice Department did not ​immediately respond to a request for comment.

Court records showed earlier this month that Carroll has collected ⁠nearly $5.63 million from Trump. ‌She has ‌won $88.3 million in civil verdicts against the president in ⁠the seven years since he first denied having raped ‌her around 1996 ‌in a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room in Manhattan.

Jurors ⁠awarded Carroll $5 million based on ​a 2022 ⁠Trump ​denial, though they did not find that Trump raped her.

A different jury in 2024 ⁠ordered Trump to pay Carroll $83.3 million, based on his original 2019 ⁠denial during his first White House term.

Trump’s latest appeal reported by Axios comes a month ⁠after the justices ‌declined to hear ​his bid ‌to overturn the $5 million ​verdict that jurors ordered him to pay Carroll.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Tom Hogue)