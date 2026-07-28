TSA finds Civil War-era cannonballs in checked bag at Alabama airport

By Anthony Thompson USA Today

TSA officers at an Alabama airport got a surprise when a routine baggage screening uncovered five historic cannonballs that had been allegedly stolen from a nearby Civil War-era fort.

The discovery happened on July 18 at Gulf Shores International Airport, where a checked bag triggered an alarm during X-ray screening. Lead TSA Officer Justin Dupree initially believed the large opaque objects might be medicine balls, but a closer look raised concerns that they could be live explosives, according to the TSA.

“My first thought was, ‘I couldn’t see a fuse and need to get some help quick,’ ” Dupree said in a TSA news release. “I couldn’t see the entire item but was scared I might have been holding a live explosive.”

Authorities later determined the cannonballs had been taken from historic Fort Morgan, a landmark that has guarded the entrance to Mobile Bay since the 1830s and played a key role during the Civil War. Officials said the artifacts were safely returned to the fort after law enforcement completed its investigation.

“I had never seen anything quite this unique,” Dupree said. “I’ve seen inert grenades and training munitions but never an Indiana Jones-esque stolen artifact-type situation.”

TSA officers treated bag as potential explosive threat

Dupree immediately alerted Supervisory TSA Officer Richard Cash after spotting the suspicious objects on the X-ray monitor.

Cash said he agreed the items could pose a danger and instructed Dupree to secure the luggage while officials contacted TSA explosives specialists and local law enforcement. The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office responded, and authorities considered whether a bomb squad would be needed before determining the cannonballs were inert.

Although the cannonballs contained no explosive material, TSA said they still were prohibited from flying because they are considered artillery munitions until their status can be confirmed.

“Even if inert and not active, travelers should avoid bringing weapons of any kind, including replicas, to the airport,” TSA Alabama Federal Security Director Tara Corse said. “They can cause security alerts, flight delays and safety concerns.”

USA Today contacted the Alabama Historical Commission for additional comment.

Investigation traced cannonballs to Fort Morgan

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office determined that the five cannonballs were stolen from nearby Fort Morgan, which is now operated as a museum by the Alabama Historical Commission.

The sheriff’s office said a juvenile stole the cannonballs from a storage area within Fort Morgan before they were transported in the juvenile’s grandmother’s checked bag. TSA officers later discovered the items during airport screening, and the sheriff’s office was contacted.

Fort Morgan personnel confirmed the cannonballs belonged to the historic site because of paint markings they apply to artifacts, according to the sheriff’s office. The juvenile’s grandmother told investigators she was unaware the items had been stolen.

Fort Morgan’s director chose not to pursue charges, and the sheriff’s office said no further action was taken.

The Alabama Historical Commission is continuing to investigate how the artifacts were removed from the fort. The cannonballs have since been returned to Fort Morgan.

Reporter Anthony Thompson can be reached at ajthompson@usatodayco.com or on X @athompsonUSAT

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: TSA finds Civil War-era cannonballs in checked bag at Alabama airport

Reporting by Anthony Thompson, USA TODAY / USA TODAY

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