Two dead in head-on collision with garbage truck

Two people died after the Chrysler PT Cruiser they were riding in crossed the center line of U.S. Highway 395 and struck a Sunshine Disposal garbage truck Tuesday morning near Chewelah, according to Washington State Patrol.

Jamey Dotts, 55, of Kettle Falls, and a 47-year-old Springdale woman died in the crash, which was 5 miles northwest of Chewelah, WSP said in a news release. The woman’s name was not released because next of kin had not been notified.

Dotts and the woman occupied the PT Cruiser, but WSP Sgt. Greg Riddell said troopers did not determine who was driving.

Riddell said the PT Cruiser was traveling north on the highway about 5:15 a.m. when it crossed the centerline for “unknown reasons” and struck the southbound garbage truck head on. The PT Cruiser rolled into the southbound ditch and the garbage truck rolled and came to rest on the northbound shoulder, according to the release.

The occupants in the PT Cruiser died at the scene. Riddell said the driver of the garbage truck, a 34-year-old Chewelah man, was uninjured and not at fault.

Riddell said a witness used a fire extinguisher to put out a small fire that resulted from the crash.