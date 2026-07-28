Spokane-area fires: Weather could clear smoke or lead to more blazes

The Bradeen fire in Stevens County has been burning since Saturday. The cause of the fire has not been disclosed. (Inciweb)

Spokane may soon get a break from the smoke plaguing the city since mid-July, as long as no more blazes break out in the meantime.

Joey Clevenger, a meteorologist for the Spokane office of the National Weather Service, said a strong storm system is expected to hit the region Saturday, bringing strong winds and potentially fresher air.

Those winds may also mean a potential for additional fast-moving fires in Eastern Washington, Clevenger said.

“We haven’t had any precipitation for quite a while, so with these patterns of winds, it’s definitely starting to add up, as far as fire weather concerns,” Clevenger said.

Wildland firefighters continued to make progress battling blazes across the Pacific Northwest over the past few days, including on the largest in Eastern Washington, the more than 125,000-acre Kaiser Canyon fire on the Colville Indian Reservation. As of mid-Tuesday, it was 16% contained.

Clevenger said some of the smoke hanging in the region comes from the Kaiser Canyon fire and others nearby, while winds are also pushing in smoke from wildfires in Oregon into southern Spokane County.

The smoke is hanging high in the atmosphere most of the time, until temperatures at the surface cool at night. The smoke moves in and hangs a bit lower until the inversion breaks, typically sometime between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., he said.

“Overnight, the surface cools off quicker, so the smoke kind of settles on that,” Clevenger said.

Firefighters made progress Monday night on one of the newest fires in the region, the Pearl Hill fire in Douglas County. The more than 8,000-acre fire burning in rugged terrain was nearly 40% contained as of Tuesday morning. The fire grew aggressively after initially sparking in a winter wheat field Saturday. Access remains limited in steep terrain along the Columbia River, as reported by the Quad City Herald.

In Stevens County, the Bradeen fire grew to more than 3,500 acres overnight, up from more than 2,500 acres Saturday, the day it started. Jeremiah Miller, an operations section chief with the Northern Rockies Complex Incident Management Team, said in an update Tuesday that firefighters had yet to make any progress on containment.

Stevens County Emergency Management reminded boaters in a social media post Tuesday that aircraft are using several area waterways to help combat the wildfires, including Lake Roosevelt near the Bradeen and Kaiser Canyon fires. Boaters should move to the shoreline, slow down, keep wakes low and give aircraft full, unimpeded access if they see a plane or helicopter approaching.

“Aircraft often approach at low altitudes with very limited warning,” the post reads. “You must take action immediately if aircraft are approaching.”

In Ferry County alongside the Kaiser Canyon fire, the Modrite fire remained around 60% contained as of Monday evening. The blaze near Inchelium sat at more than 9,000 acres as of the latest update. Crews were conducting strategic burnouts along the fire’s edge Monday to help limit spread.