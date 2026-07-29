10 under $10 for the week of July 31-Aug. 2

1 Coeur d’Alene Street Fair – A traditional street fair featuring food, fine art, clothing and more with over 250 participating vendors. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Downtown Coeur d’Alene. Admission: Free.

2 The Third Cup: Community Tea Gathering – Each gathering is hosted by women who have experienced displacement and now call Spokane home. They prepare traditional tea and coffees from their own cultures and share the flavors, traditions, and stories behind them. 8:30-11:30 a.m. Friday. The Woman’s Club of Spokane, 1428 W. Ninth Ave. Admission: Free.

3 Safari – An anything goes comedy adventure where Blue Door improvisers take audience suggestions and turn them into improvised scenes. 9 p.m. Friday. Blue Door Theater, 319 S. Cedar St. Admission: Free

4 2026 Spokane Highland Games – Enjoy the traditional features of Scottish Highland Games, such as massed bands, pipe band exhibitions, individual piping, heavy athletics, highland dancing and other traditional Scottish activities and food. 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday. 404 N. Havana St. Admission: $5-$8.

5 Friends of the Moran Prairie Library Summer Book Sale – This annual book sale benefits the Moran Prairie Library and features hundreds of fiction and nonfiction books for adults and children. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Moran Prairie Library, 6004 S. Regal St. Admission: Free.

6 ‘The Wizard of Oz’ – When a tornado rips through Kansas, Dorothy and her dog, Toto, are whisked away in their house to the magical land of Oz. 2 p.m. Saturday. Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. Admission: Free.

7 Front Row Fridays at River Park Square – River Park Square is celebrating local musicians with live music in the atrium. 5-7 p.m. Friday. River Park Square, 808 W. Main Ave. Admission: Free.

8 Huckleberry Festival – This event features a 5K run, huckleberry brunch, brew fest, live music and lawn games. 1-7 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. 3311 Flowery Trail Road, Chewelah. Admission: Free.

9 Medical Lake Farmers Market – Shop local vendors providing fresh produce, artisan baked goods, and more. 9-10 a.m. Saturday. Jefferson and Lake St., Medical Lake. Admission: Free.

10 Hillyard Hi-Jinx Parade and Festival – Features a themed parade, classic cars, live music, food vendors, and family-friendly activities. Downtown Hillyard, 5921 N. Market St. Admission: Free.