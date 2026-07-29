10 years after disaster, powerful quake strikes Kumamoto again

Rescue personnel work at a collapsed house in Hikawa, Kumamoto Prefecture, on Wednesday. MUST CREDIT: Japan News (The Yomiuri Shimbun)

By The Japan News

By Japan News

KUMAMOTO – Extensive damage was seen in Kumamoto Prefecture after the powerful earthquake on Tuesday, which came 10 years after similarly massive quakes in the region.

Buildings collapsed primarily in the southern part of the prefecture on Tuesday, and the Aeon Mall Kumamoto shopping complex in Kashima suffered serious damage.

“It was like a bomb had gone off,” said a 70-year-old taxi driver, who had parked his car near the shopping complex. “I heard an explosion and felt the ground shake.”

The driver said the walls of the complex were blown away and white dust immediately began to coat the inside of his car, as he had his windows down.

As he rushed over to the building, the area was completely covered in debris. About 50 meters of the building’s framework was exposed from east to west.

“I would have been in danger if the debris had gone through my car windows,” he said.

According to the Aeon Mall Kumamoto website and other sources, the facility is a two-story building with a total floor area of about 120,000 square meters. It houses about 160 tenants.

A 27-year-old male company employee from Kumamoto City was in a store on the first floor when the earthquake struck. He said the quake was strong enough to knock him off his feet and lasted about 10 seconds. Guided by a store employee, he evacuated outside and drove away before hearing the explosion.

“Someone I know works there, so I’m worried about their safety,” he said. “There were also a lot of kids because it’s summer vacation. I hope everyone is OK.”

A 22-year-old part-time employee from Nishi Ward, Kumamoto City, was in a movie theater on the second floor. They said that as soon as they left the theater, the mall was filled with a cloud of dust.

Following staff instructions, they evacuated via an emergency staircase to the parking lot and got in their car. At around 5:45 p.m., they heard an explosion and saw debris flying from the roof of the building and white smoke rising.

“At first, I thought it was an aftershock, but when the smoke started rising, I realized it was an explosion,” the 22-year-old said. “If I had been in the parking lot on the opposite side of the complex, I might have been caught in the explosion.”

The walls, ceiling and roof of the first and second floors on the south side of the complex, where clothing stores and other businesses are located, were severely damaged, exposing the steel framework.

At around 8 p.m. Tuesday, police cars and fire trucks were seen hurriedly going in and out of the site, and firefighters could be heard inspecting the damage.

Roads and paths leading to the shopping complex were cordoned off, and residents were seen anxiously observing the situation outside the area.

“As soon as the earthquake alert went off, I felt violent horizontal shaking, and it lasted for more than 10 seconds,” said a 75-year-old man living in an apartment in Mashiki in the prefecture, where an upper 6 was registered.

He said he was with his wife at their home at the time of the earthquake and that their television fell and a bowl shattered on the floor.

In 2016, Mashiki experienced a seismic intensity of 7.

“My knees still shake when I think about the disaster 10 years ago,” he said.

Smokestack collapses

A smokestack collapsed at Nippon Paper Industries Co.’s plant in Yatsushiro in the prefecture, where an upper 6 was observed.

A 59-year-old male manager at a nearby gas station, who huddled on the ground after the quake struck, said he heard a loud sound, as if steam was escaping, and saw that the smokestack had collapsed.

Power was still out in the area as of around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

“We have to rescue our colleagues as soon as possible,” said a male employee who hurried into the plant.

Nippon Paper Industries suspended operations at the plant.

The company said it would confirm the safety of its employees and also assess the extent of the damage.