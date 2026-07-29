A Grip on Sports: The M’s need to sell Luis Castillo on a plan that should be a win/win and use the past to close the deal

A GRIP ON SPORTS • As the trade deadline nears, we have a thought about how the M’s could take two worries off their plate with one pitch. And a couple other thoughts about college football.

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• But we have to get to all of them quickly. The first tree we ever planted at our house in 1986 – that is 40 years ago for those of you counting – is in need of some major surgery. The arborist and his crew are headed our way. And want to get started before its gets too warm.

That means a lot of noise. And worry. Which isn’t conducive to great writing. Ask George R.R. Martin. Those have to be the reasons why he hasn’t finished the GOT books, right?

As always, we digress. When we don’t really have the time to. So let us throw two words out for you. Dennis. And Eckersley.

Ya, it hit us last night as we watched Luis Castillo throw from Dodger Stadium’s mound. And get lit. The sight took us back to 1988, when the locust was just a little pup. October of that year, actually. Eckersley. Kirk Gibson. And “I can’t believe what I just saw.”

It’s easy to believe what we saw last night. Castillo giving up five earned runs in another start. After all, that’s basically his earned run average for the season. And yet, his stuff, at times, is still really good. But there is no room for Castillo at the inn these days. The M’s have five starting pitchers – in the majors – doing better. And one in the minors – Kade Anderson – who is seemingly ready too.

What to do?

Jerry Dipoto needs to bring Castillo in to his office. Hit him with his best sales pitch. And talk him into becoming the next Eckersley.

In 1987, Tony LaRussa and pitching coach Dave Duncan spoke with the 32-year-old Eckersley. The righty had always been a starter. Had made 361 of them in the Bigs, including two that year with Oakland. Had won 149 games. Threw almost 2,500 innings. But LaRussa, Hall of Fame bound, knew that wasn’t Eckersley’s future. He needed to adapt.

LaRussa won. Eckersley moved to the pen. Not as a closer, not at first. The next year, though, he earned that role. Saved 45 games. Helped the A’s to the World Series.

Castillo, whose motion is somewhat akin to Eckersley’s, is 33 years old. Has made 260 starts, including 17 this year. Won 87 games. Thrown 1,500 innings. Is nowhere near the Hall of Fame. (To be fair, neither was Eckersley as a starter.)

But, like Eckersley, there might be 10 good years ahead of Castillo in the bullpen. Ten years with the possibility of making more money per season than Eckersley made his entire career. And, this is the best part for Seattle, learning the craft while helping fill a team-need down the stretch.

Will it happen? Maybe not. Baseball, and the feelings about roles, have changed. That’s why we believe Dipoto will have to do the sales pitch and not Dan Wilson. But if it doesn’t, trading Castillo probably becomes a bit easier. After all, he may leave the meeting being the one who asked for it.

• Let’s switch gears, shall we, before the chain saws and wood chippers come out.

College football is about to start. And that’s a good thing, even with all the angst and anxiety around the future of college sports.

This year, in these parts, it is an especially good thing. The Pac-12 returns to the stage, albeit in a new, slimmed-down fashion. Maybe the conference should wear uniform patches from Ozempic. Maybe the GLP-1 company will give every school $17 or $18 million a year.

Yes, Washington State facing off in Logan with Utah State for the Pac-12-road opener doesn’t ring of the old days. It’s not the Coliseum or Autzen after all. But in a few years, if there aren’t further changes, it will seem traditional to all the recently minted alumni.

Besides, there is always Oregon State. And, for now anyway, the Apple Cup. Even if it’s the opener this season in Husky Stadium and not the November staple it was for almost a century.

The only question that will matter, come late November this season: How have the Cougars done? If Kirby Moore has led them to a winning season, happy should be the default setting. Eight or nine wins? Ecstasy.

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WSU: The 2026 football season? That’s still in the future. Today we have three stories, two of them football-related, to pass along. We had a story about Kyle Williams and New England yesterday. But there wasn’t much in the way of thoughts from Williams. This story adds those. … John Mateer went from unknown to millionaire in Pullman. Now he’s trying to rebuild something in Norman. … Kyle Manzardo, the former Lake City High and WSU slugger? He hit his first MLB grand slam Tuesday. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12, Jon Wilner’s column in the S-R today ranks the Group of Six football conferences. He has the American atop the list, with the Pac-12 close behind. … Fresno State has been reviewing its Title IX compliance for a while. A report was produced. … Colorado State plays three consecutive home games to start the season. … In basketball news, Boise State wants to be more upbeat on offense next season. … Elsewhere in the West and the nation, you want good news on the college athletics front? We have it. Sonoma State in California, which dropped its sports to save money, will reinstate most of them in 2027. … The Big Ten’s commissioner had a lot to say yesterday. Pat Forde has a column in SI and Wilner has a story in the Mercury News. There are other pieces to pass along as well…. Washington is one of those Big Ten schools. Still get mad typing that. The Huskies named Elise Woodward as their football play-by-play person. … Oregon may have the best backup quarterback in the nation. … We mentioned Utah and the PCSA yesterday. The school dreams of being in the Big Ten. … USC’s Lincoln Riley spoke Tuesday at the Big Ten media days. … We mentioned jersey patches above. Arizona State hasn’t announced one yet. … How good will the Arizona defensive line be. … The ACC is pretty much populated by schools with transfer quarterbacks expected to start, including Stanford. … Bill Belichick’s time in North Carolina hasn’t gone well. … Two players who followed Lane Kiffin from Ole Miss to LSU are being sued by the Rebels. Breach of contract concerning unpaid buyouts.

EWU: Who will be the Eagles’ starting quarterback? Good question. But as Dan Thompson tells us, maybe the better question is, how many quarterbacks will play for Eastern this fall? That’s part of Dan’s three main storylines for EWU. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, without even reading this story, we can guess Montana and Montana State sit atop the list of toughest home venues. … The FCS champion Bobcats, including the appropriately named (for NIL) Taco Dowler, will make a White House visit. … Weber State began preseason camp yesterday. … Portland State follows today. … A new Northern Arizona Hall of Fame inductee remembers his time in Flagstaff well. … In basketball news, Idaho State began its Canadian journey with an easy win.

Idaho: Peter Harriman also has three main storylines for the Vandals. He starts with the wide receiver corps and its health.

Indians: Walking in four runs is probably not the best way for a bullpen to start a six-game road series. But that’s what happened in Vancouver on Tuesday. As Dave Nichols writes, Spokane fell 8-1 and dropped out of a tie for first place. … Good news from Avista Stadium, though. The main concession stand has reopened after being destroyed in a September fire. Troy Slack has more in this story.

Seahawks: Day three of practice was the day backup quarterback Jalen Milroe showed what he’s capable of doing. … It also included contract news from around the league that may have upended some of the Hawks’ plans. Well, boosted their cost anyway. … The Matt Calkins’ column about Ernest Jones IV being one of the best pickups John Schneider ever found is on the S-R site today for ease of reading. … The preseason seems in part about spreading the football around among the receivers. … The Rams’ training camp operates differently than the Seahawks’. … There was a storm yesterday on the socials about Kyle Shanahan’s car crash. The 49er fans defended their coach using a cell phone because the accident report online said the other driver swerved into Shanahan’s lane. Turns out, the online report was incorrect and has been fixed. It was Shanahan who swerved while trying to pick up a dropped phone. … Former Seahawk offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak is the second consecutive Raider coach with Seattle ties. Wonder if he’ll do better than Pete Carroll?

Mariners: Dom Canzone has spent most of his career as a platoon player. But he’s made that impossible this season. He’s hitting left-handed pitchers too well. Another example of that came Tuesday night in L.A. Two home runs, including the game decider, in the M’s 7-6, hold-on win over the Dodgers. Both dingers came off lefties. … We had some thoughts on Luis Castillo and what his future should be above. … One of the Mariners relief pitcher has been a fan of the team his entire life.

Storm: We asked this question yesterday as part of our Tuesday filled with them. “Can the Storm continue to build on its six-game losing streak?” The answer is yes. They lost at home to the Indiana Fever and Caitlin Clark.

Sounders: The MLS is meeting to talk money, schedule and, well, worldwide relevance. Is it time for the United States to have a world-class league? Probably not. … It looks as if Mauricio Pochettino is staying on as the U.S. men’s coach.

Kraken: Seattle is losing one of its broadcasters.

Reign: A legendary player, Lui Barnes, is back with the club as an assistant coach.

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• Kim has a favorite restaurant in town. It’s our go-to place the past few years for big events. You know, like a night away from the dog. Anyhow, this story in the Tacoma News Tribune surprised me. Didn’t know Wooden City’s pedigree. We won’t hold it against the place. Until later …

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• Photos: The Spokesman-Review, Getty Images, Tribune News Service, Jennifer Buchanan/Seattle Times