A human-centered approach: Gonzaga launches 18-month AI strategy cohort for Spokane-area businesses

Living in San Francsico, “triple Zag” Gena Hoxha can’t get away from the AI hype.

With every other LinkedIn post seemingly advertising the shiniest new AI tool, “overpromising” 10x productivity and 100x the manpower, Hoxha, who received her undergraduate, graduate and Ph.D. degrees from Gonzaga, said she felt like her own, more complex opinions about the technology were against the grain.

“There was this giant poster on an airplane just circling around that said, ‘Stop hiring humans,’ ” Hoxha said. “The conversation around AI is just so overhyped and dangerous that finding these people that are grounded and intentional and are approaching AI in this very ethical, responsible way – when you find those people, you don’t let them go.”

It was through this search for ethical and intentional agents of AI that Hoxha said she found Alex Stanton of AI strategy firm ThinkPurple, who brought her in touch with Jay Yang, the inaugural Reisenauer Family director of Gonzaga’s Institute for Informatics and Applied Technology, sometimes nicknamed the “AI Institute.”

Together, the group has created the Gonzaga Organizational AI Transformation Program, an educational cohort experience through the university that aims to help businesses looking to build a plan of action for incorporating artificial intelligence into their organization model.

“We don’t get to be naive,” Stanton said. “We don’t get to pretend it’s not happening, and we don’t have to like it, but as community leaders, we have to lean into what’s happening and understand it and engage. We don’t really have a choice to work in isolation.”

With a start date forecast for September, Gonzaga is calling five to 10 Spokane and Coeur d’Alene midmarket businesses to join the 18-month program.

The goal is intentionality, said Hoxha, the chief people and AI officer at Ignitium. However a company wants to use or not use AI is up to them, she explained, but the program asks businesses to make the proper evaluations and considerations before rushing into any decision.

“What are the things that you don’t want AI touch? What are the things that you want only human eyes on?” Hoxha asked. “And what parts of the processes or a collaboration between human and AI can give you a lot more value? So that’s really ultimately what we want with this program, is agency.”

One of the most important tenets of the program is to use AI technology in a humanity-centered way, Yang said.

“The core heart of it is to be a responsible, purposeful, intentional and human-centered transformation,” Yang said. “So that’s kind of what our institute is about.”

Hoxha said another goal of the program is that participating companies ensure transparency on all levels of the organizational hierarchy, so no one feels blindsided by their employer asking them to use AI.

“People are scared, they’re anxious, they’re wondering how these tools – are they going to replace me?” Hoxha said. “I see this a lot.”

Also in collaboration with the Center for Lifelong Learning, Gonzaga will kick off the program with an “Executive AI Think Tank” Sept. 10 and 11, where companies can send one or two participants to engage with other businesses in the area. Businesses can attend as a standalone experience or continue into the full cohort.

The event costs $1,000 for one attendee and $1,500 for two. Registration is available on the university’s website.

The experience is set up with two different tracks: the executive track, which will meet monthly with senior leaders of the company, and the “council track,” which is anywhere between four and 10 cross-functional leaders from each organization who will help structure the transformational capability of the company, Hoxha said.

The executive track will work ahead of the council track to make sure leadership is informed before implementation. Executive championship is integral to the success of the program, Hoxha reiterated.

“It requires full top-down executive support and involvement,” Stanton said. “So it’s a commitment by the leaders. It’s a commitment by the CEO, the founder, the owner, to be involved.”

The program also requires commitment and communication with the functional areas of the organization who will become the company’s permanent AI Transformation Council, a governance body for AI strategy for years to come.

Stanton explained the first half of the program will be a “prescriptive roadmap” for the council, while the back half will focus on “teaching them how to steer.” He wants participating companies to be able to confidently do the work themselves by the end of the experience.

Participation in the program, which includes several employees from each business, costs $25,000 per organization. Stanton said this cost is purposefully lower than the amount of money required to hire an AI strategist or consultant.

“That was the whole point,” Stanton said. “We wanted it to be something that was accessible to organizations in our region that needed it.”

Businesses interested in joining the cohort can request more information on the program’s page on Gonzaga’s website.

Throughout the 18-month program, the participants will conduct practice case studies of different AI uses. The program is “industry agnostic,” meaning it’s meant to accommodate a variety of businesses and organizational styles, Stanton said.

Universities across the country have deployed AI majors and minors, but this program – focused particularly on businesses rather than students – strives to combine the strengths of industry and academia for more concrete AI solutions that actually make sense.

Where industry is looking to academia for evidence-based practices, academia is looking to industry for practical applications of AI technology, Hoxha explained.

“Everyone has a role to play to shape the future of AI,” Yang said.