Bishop Phil LaBelle: After Bite of Seattle shooting, a lament and a call to healing

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By Bishop Phil LaBelle

By Bishop Phil LaBelle

“How long, O Lord? … How long shall I have perplexity in my mind, and grief in my heart, day after day? … But I put my trust in your mercy.” Psalm 13:1,2,5

On Sunday, at least four people were injured, including a toddler, and three people were killed by gun violence at Seattle Center, the site of the Bite of Seattle food festival. This event is centered on enjoying tasty food, spending time with loved ones and experiencing the delight of summers in Seattle.

National news agencies picked up this story, although the mass shooting here wasn’t the only one that happened this weekend. Since Friday, 23 others were injured and seven others killed in separate mass shooting events in Michigan, California, Tennessee, South Carolina and Illinois. All of these victims are beloved children of God. All have family members whose lives have been instantaneously changed because of this senseless violence. All will be horrifically impacted because of our culture’s insatiable love of such violence.

Laments like those of Psalm 13 are the only response we can muster when faced with such perplexity. To cry out to God that such violence does not make sense. To give voice to the confusion that we as a nation so undervalue the worth of other human beings that our leaders would allow this violence to go largely unnoticed and unchecked. To admit that the way forward is to place our trust in the mercy of God.

While we may hear conversations in response to this event focused on legislative action – and action curbing our country’s appetite for weapons is indeed warranted – we often do not discuss the deeper, more spiritual issues surrounding these traumatic events.

Those who determine that gun violence is the best way forward in a difficult situation have very likely felt dejected, alone and afraid for some time. They ache for connection. Through their own pain, they inflict unbelievable heartbreak on others.

Too many in our communities today are hurting, including those who would never resort to violence. We and all faith communities who proclaim to be places of peace need to recommit more fully to our call to be beacons of hope and love for all people in our communities. In this way, we can foster places where those who have become disconnected from others by the changes and chances of this life might find both connection and healing.

The only solace I can take is to know that at the center of the Christian faith is a God who experienced tremendous pain, too. That Jesus – God in the flesh – suffered inexplicably at the hands of the leaders of his day who felt threatened by his message of love and healing for all. God experienced immense pain and, through this, showers profound mercy on us when we encounter the same.

The prayers of the Episcopal Church in Western Washington – the Diocese of Olympia – remain with each one impacted by this senseless tragedy. We continue to hold up the medical personnel who are treating victims. We give thanks for all first responders who cared for so many. We pray that as a culture we would begin to recognize how damaging mass violence is on all our souls, and how much we need the grace, love, and mercy of God. It is only through that divine care that lasting healing and peace will come.

On Wednesday evening, St. Paul’s, Seattle – located just a few blocks from the site of the shooting – will host a prayer walk in the neighborhood beginning at 6:30 p.m., followed by the service of Compline – nighttime prayers – at 7:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend as we engage in the faithful action of prayer and presence. More information can be found at stpaulseattle.org.

The Rt. Rev. Philip N. LaBelle is the ninth bishop in the Episcopal Diocese of Olympia. This piece, offered by the Diocese of Olympia, previously ran in FaVS News.