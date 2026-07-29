America250 time capsule: What WA should have submitted

Olivia Petty The Seattle Times

Dear Washingtonians: If you were tasked with representing all of the Evergreen State with a handful of objects small enough to fit inside an archival box, could you do it?

On July 4, a 900-pound steel time capsule filled with artifacts from across the country was sealed and buried in Philadelphia to celebrate the nation’s 250th birthday. All 50 states, as well as Washington, D.C., and five U.S. territories, contributed items to the time capsule, not to be opened again until the country hits its 500th year.

A collection of distinctive, meaningful items filled the capsule: California submitted a piece of a fusion superconductor and a Claude AI prediction of what 2276 will be like; Maine contributed a bone from an endangered whale; New Mexico included Navajo-made jewelry and a vial of white sand; Illinois sent poetry by state poet laureate Mark Turcotte; Arkansas threw in a diamond.

As for Washington state? We submitted paperwork.

The state’s semiquincentennial committee, spearheaded by Lt. Gov. Denny Heck, submitted a gubernatorial proclamation and a one-page letter written by Heck, aimed at capturing a “representative snapshot” of the state in a way that would document “who we were” at the nation’s 250th year.

Was this a missed opportunity? Should we have included objects that might have better represented the Evergreen State?

The Seattle Times asked readers what they would’ve contributed to the America250 time capsule to represent Washington state. We received dozens of suggestions, from a Seahawks Super Bowl trophy to a lock of Jeff Bezos’ notably absent hair. Read some of our favorite suggestions below, which have been lightly edited for clarity and length.

Washington’s (literal) roots

Many of our readers seemed to agree that Washington’s most precious elements emerge, first and foremost, from the soil.

Cosmic Crisp apple seeds were a top contender for inclusion. These hybrid apples were first bred at Washington State University in the late 1990s, but they didn’t start to appear in grocery stores until 2019; they are grown exclusively in Washington, which is the top apple producing state in the country.

Robert Smith from Lake Stevens stipulated that those seeds should be preserved in such a way that they can be planted 250 years from now.

“We don’t know what environmental conditions may be like then,” Smith said. “The children of those future folks may truly appreciate a new, fresh and tasty food source.”

Several people would have included the cone of a Douglas fir tree, a keystone conifer in the ecology of the Pacific Northwest and a driver of the region’s timber industry.

“The odd, microchipped, inert humans can ogle through their smart glasses some actual natural things that used to exist in Washington,” Vince Barnes of Edmonds wrote.

Climate and environmental anxiety underscored a bulk of responses, as visions for the future were bleak. Barnes also wanted to include bottled Mount Rainier glacier runoff and a container of clean(ish) air that captures the existing level of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.

“Only gravity will still be the same in 250 years,” said Michelle Blanchard from Olympia.

Many responses emphasized the importance of Washington state’s fauna, which could have been represented in the time capsule by local wildlife field guides, audio recordings of bird calls or even taxidermy. Michael Cardwell from Taholah, Grays Harbor County, said that cans of Quinault smoked sockeye salmon and smoked razor clams should have been included, predicting both species’ extinction sometime between now and 2276.

“Once upon a time, we fed the world,” Cardwell said.

Honoring our histories

Several responses emphasized the importance of representing the diversity of Washington state.

Kirsten Schubring from Medina would have included a Coast Salish carving. These carvings, made out of a variety of materials such as wood or bone, developed from a style that dates back at least 5,000 years.

Christine Sikora Ito from Bothell emphasized the cultural impact of immigrant populations in the state. She would have placed a Japanese tea cup, along with a copy of filmed interviews, conducted by Seattle nonprofit Densho, with Japanese Americans who were forcibly removed from Bainbridge Island and incarcerated during World War II.

“This is a story which must not be forgotten or repeated for any immigrant group that comes to the United States of America,” Ito said.

In the spirit of democracy

Washington’s election process came up in multiple responses; Wende Sanderson from Mount Vernon and Robert Hill from Lynnwood both said that they would have included a mail-in ballot in the capsule.

While absentee voting is not unique to Washington, it is only one of eight states throughout the country that holds its elections almost entirely by mail.

“Although confidence in elections is being challenged today, I hope that 250 years from now, people who open the time capsule would see how much Washington valued informed voters and fair elections,” Sanderson said.

Sports memorabilia

Washington state bleeds blue, green and teal for its beloved sports teams. Teresa Mosteller said that she would have included the Seahawks’ 2026 Vince Lombardi trophy or the headline announcing the Seahawks’ second Super Bowl win.

“It was the happiest collective moment of the year for Seattleites and Washingtonians,” Mosteller said.

Lilia Fromm, also from Seattle, said she would have put a Mariners Washington State Ferries boat-shaped souvenir food tray, which has continually sold out this season, celebrating both the baseball team and 75 years of the largest ferry system in the country. Fromm said it would represent the “fervor” of Seattle sports fans.

Opportunity to age

What pairs well with a greasy boat-shaped tray of fish and chips? Some artisanal Washington state wine, of course.

Heather Andersen, who co-owns the winery Damsel Cellars in Woodinville, said that a bottle of red wine from one of Washington’s wineries would “perfectly represent” the state. Timothy Narby, owner of the Seattle-based MCM Wine Company, said they would have been happy to donate one of their own Eastern Washington bottles to the time capsule.

“Wine represents the flavors of the land’s geography, the taste of a specific season and its weather and the bounty of our state’s amazing agriculture,” Andersen said. She added that, by the time the capsule is opened, the bottle would have aged finely.

Computers, coffee and music

But there’s always more to you, Washington. To pay homage to some of the largest companies associated with this state, several respondents would have put in a Microsoft laptop equipped with the current operating system and a model of a Boeing 747 plane. Others wanted to symbolize the state’s history of hyper-caffeination with a Starbucks mug.

And what about our strong music culture? Would the capsule have had room to fit one reader’s suggestion of Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready’s signature Fender guitar?

The message is clear: Washington state contains multitudes, and no time capsule could hold them all. But what’s truly more Washingtonian than refusing to fit neatly in a box?