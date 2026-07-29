As Aaron Donald mulls return, Rams and Seahawks taking different paths | Commentary

By Mike Vorel Seattle Times

RENTON – There are two worlds atop the NFC West.

One has the attention.

The other has the title.

Come September (or December), something’s got to give.

For now, though, consider the Seahawks and Rams – utter opposites. In Los Angeles, coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead have built a solar system of assembled superstars. They traded for two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett and All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie this offseason, bulldozing any doubt. When their season opens against San Francisco on Sept. 10, the Rams will roll out reigning NFL leaders in touchdown passes (Matt Stafford), passing yards (Stafford), receptions (Puka Nacua), receiving touchdowns (Davante Adams), sacks (Garrett) and tackles for loss (Garrett).

Oh, and a future first-ballot Hall of Famer might not be far behind.

When the Rams opened training camp Saturday, McVay acknowledged that 10-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Aaron Donald – who retired in 2024 – is mulling a return.

“When we were going through the possibility of acquiring Myles (Garrett), I asked (Donald) what his thoughts and opinions were, no different than the way I talk to (Andrew) Whitworth or keep in touch with Eric Weddle or former players of ours that I think have great perspective on how we operate. … That’s really what stimulated the question of the possibility (of Donald returning).

“But this is his decision. He’s earned the right to be able to do it on his terms, and I think that’s why you’re seeing us take this approach. I did not ever really think this would be something (legitimate). But I’m not going to sit here and act like I’m not excited about the possibility of it.”

It’s safe to assume Seahawks fans are less excited.

After all, then-Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson spent nearly a decade failing to shake Donald, his disruptive shadow. The 6-foot-1, 280-pound balletic bowling ball tallied 25 tackles for loss and 15.5 sacks in 18 games against Seattle, eclipsed only by the Arizona Cardinals (26 TFL and 16 sacks in 20 games). In 2023, Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith virally shouted, “Oh my God!” as Donald descended upon a disappearing pocket.

Donald retired as one of the most dominant defensive players in NFL history.

If he unretires, there’s no telling what he’d be.

Would a 35-year-old Donald be diminished by time (and two-plus seasons of settling rust)? Or would a generational juggernaut with fresh legs, a point to prove and the NFL’s premier pass-rusher (Garrett) by his side commence stacking sacks like he never left?

For now, the prospect is hypothetical. But it’s possible that one of football’s biggest bogeymen might come back. Enough so that McVay was asked – seriously – on Saturday: “With your defensive acquisitions and the possibility of Donald returning, do you see this being an all-time great defense?”

McVay unsurprisingly deflected. But in Las Vegas, at least, the answer is clear. Per FanDuel, the Rams (+550) are emphatic Super Bowl favorites, ahead of the Buffalo Bills (+1000), Baltimore Ravens (+1200) and Seahawks (+1200). The Rams have ridden a ridiculous offseason into a searing spotlight.

The Seahawks, somehow arguably overlooked, must like it this way.

Which is why I say there are two worlds atop the NFC West. Because Seattle and L.A. feel so far away.

On Saturday, the Seahawks commenced a training camp comparatively devoid of drama. Of course, there are questions that need answering. Like whether first-round running back Jadarian Price will earn a starting spot. Or who will claim available reps at cornerback and safety. Or whether fourth-year dynamo Devon Witherspoon will soon be the NFL’s highest paid cornerback. Or how first-year offensive coordinator Brian Fleury will fit.

But don’t let the “Hard Knocks” cameras, or the blowup Lombardi Trophy by the berm, fool you. These are not the Legion of Boom Seahawks, whose swagger attracted cameras and captivated the country. These are also not the Rams, who built a piecemeal transformer by trading for All-Pros.

These Seahawks haven’t added any established superstars. They replaced ex-offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak with Fleury, a nationally anonymous 47-year-old longtime position coach. Tight end AJ Barner said Fleury “does a great job of just being all about ball,” and he’s “a great fit here.”

These Seahawks won a Super Bowl by being about ball, not bluster. They won with a supposed bust at quarterback (Sam Darnold). With a twice-traded middle linebacker (Ernest Jones IV), aging afterthoughts (DeMarcus Lawrence and Cooper Kupp) and undrafted diamonds (Drake Thomas, Josh Jobe, Ty Okada). With waves of developed draft picks (Nick Emmanwori, Grey Zabel, Byron Murphy II, Derick Hall, Zach Charbonnet). With fit and sweat and scheme and buy-in, not sizzle.

With tons of talent, don’t get me wrong. Like Leonard Williams (who isn’t talked about nationally enough) and Murphy (who isn’t talked about nationally enough) and Witherspoon (who isn’t talked about nationally enough) and Barner (who isn’t talked about nationally enough).

I could keep going, but you get the point.

The Seahawks, full stop, are not talked about nationally enough.

Only this time, it’s by design.

“No matter the circumstances, we’re going to work,” Jones said Tuesday. “No matter what the outside noise is, all we care about is who’s in this building, who’s putting on cleats, who’s working toward the greater cause for the Seahawks. Once you have that, it’s hard to honestly be beat.”

Perhaps L.A. is sizzle and Seattle is substance. Perhaps the Rams’ transformer cannot be overcome. Perhaps Donald isn’t done.

Soon enough, worlds will collide. Only one can win.