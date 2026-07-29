BTS will not submit music for 2027 Grammys consideration

By Gene Park washington post

By Gene Park Washington Post

Pop supergroup BTS said via Instagram that it will not submit its music for the 2027 Grammy Awards, after the Grammys announced a new award for best Asian pop music performance.

Asian pop music has rarely been acknowledged by the Recording Academy, which billed the category as a step toward inclusivity. BTS has been nominated five times in recent years and performed at the ceremony three times, but it has never won.

Members of the group have previously expressed a desire to win a Grammy, but the new category sparked criticism that the Recording Academy found a way to sideline K-pop and other Asian acts. The BTS members’ statement appears to echo this.

“We hope music can be heard and embraced for what it is, beyond region or language,” they said.

The group marked its reunion after six years with “Arirang,” which was released in March to critical acclaim and topped charts in more than 25 countries. It’s the group’s seventh album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

The group is the latest in a line of artists who have boycotted the Grammys, some over concerns about pigeonholing. After being shut out of nominations, the Weeknd announced a boycott, calling the organizers “corrupt.” The Recording Academy eventually changed the voter base, and he ended the boycott with a 2025 performance.