Burritos star of menu at the Breakfast Club

Jason Crippent, left, and his son Ryan together run the Breakfast Club on Spokane’s South Hill. (Kathy Plonka/The Spokesman-Review)

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

Breakfast burrito lovers are in hog heaven since the opening of the Breakfast Club in January.

Located at the site of the former Ezell’s Famous Chicken on South Regal Street, this locally owned spot features seven specialty breakfast burritos named for characters in the iconic 1985 “Breakfast Club” movie.

The eatery isn’t owner Jason Crippen’s first restaurant rodeo. He operated the Staggering Ox in Spokane Valley from 2003 to 2013.

His twin brother Justin launched both concepts in Missoula, where they continue to thrive.

“He started the Breakfast Club in 2015,” Jason said. “It was one of his favorite movies growing up. The restaurant took off, and he opened one in Helena, too. It’s such a great idea!”

Jason’s been looking for the right place to open a Spokane location, and his wife found it for him.

“She works right across the street at Target and saw the spot open,” he said.

The 2,300-square-foot space was ideal for the quick-service venue.

With the location secured, he knew who he wanted to oversee the day-to-day operations.

“I called my son Ryan, who was finishing college in Seattle, and he jumped in,” Jason said.

Ryan has a few more classes to complete before earning his business degree, but he’s enjoying the opportunity to learn on the job.

“I do a lot of the management and schedule everything,” Ryan said . “It’s been different than business school. Managing people and vendors is almost a culture shock. I’m learning it all at once.”

He’d already mastered one of the most important skills.

“I love people, so customer service came easy. It’s my favorite part of the job.”

The Athlete is their bestselling specialty burrito. Loaded with savory ham, bacon, sausage and scrambled eggs, it’s layered with cheese, hash browns, salsa and sour cream.

Also popular – the Princess. This burrito contains bacon, sausage, garlic cream cheese, sliced tomato, scrambled eggs, hash browns, salsa and sour cream.

If you’d like to sauce your breakfast up, a side of house-made green chili sauce is a crowd favorite. The savory, mildly smoky sauce also shines in the green chili and biscuit breakfast.

But if heat is what you want, the Breakfast Club has its own hot sauce made by Arthur Wayne Hot Sauce in Missoula.

The menu also includes seven regular burritos which can be made into scrambles if you’re shunning carbs.

Jason said he’d have the grilled ribeye burrito every day if it didn’t eat into his profits.

“We marinate a whole ribeye roast, then cut it up and flash cook it on the grill,” he said. “I use my Uncle Ron’s marinade.”

The big burrito offers a tasty handheld way to enjoy steak and eggs.

He’s also a fan of the chorizo burrito.

“We get the chorizo from Redneck in Kalispell,” said Jason. “I’ve never found one that tastes as good.”

All burritos can be made into a mini size for one dollar less, and gluten-free tortillas are available for $2.49.

A selection of gravy-topped items from biscuits to hash browns rounds out the offerings, and a kid’s menu is available for young diners.

The Breakfast Club seats 25, but take-out seems to be the most popular option.

“We also do catering,” Jason said.

In the months since their January opening, they’ve developed a steady flow of regulars, and both say their location in a bustling strip mall has boosted business. Social media also played a role.

“The best thing about having Ryan here is we got a better-than-expected start because he raised awareness on social media,” said Jason. “The reality is I want to retire in 10 years and have him take over. It’s been great to work together.”

His son echoed the sentiment.

“It’s been fun to spend so much time together,” he said. “And our employees are old friends, so it feels like a big family.”

That’s also the experience he hopes their customers will enjoy.

“We want them to get a great meal with quick service and to feel at home.”

Contact Cindy Hval at cindyhval@gmail.com.