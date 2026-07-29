‘Catastrophic:’ Idaho declares Big Grass fire emergency as structures, cattle are lost

By Sally Krutzig Idaho Statesman

Some people living in Owyhee County have been “devastated” by the Big Grass fire, with losses including structures and livestock, according to law enforcement. The “catastrophic fire” prompted Idaho’s governor to declare a disaster emergency Wednesday.

An estimated 13 to 15 structures have been lost on the Idaho side, though agencies are still working to confirm an exact number, Paula Rhodes, Owyhee County Sheriff’s Office 911 coordinator, told the Idaho Statesman. A significant number of livestock have also succumbed to the fire.

“Unfortunately, have had some structures lost and a lot of cattle, which is their livelihood, and you know that’s the unfortunate part of this,” Rhodes said in a phone call.

The Big Grass fire has reached 301,000 acres and is only 7% percent contained, according to a news release from the California Interagency Incident Management Team 5 that arrived in Vale, Oregon, on Monday to take over command.

Located in Malheur and Owyhee counties near Jordan Valley, the wildfire has blanketed the Boise area in smoke, with no signs of that relenting as the wind flow continues from the southwest.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed a disaster emergency declaration to support firefighting efforts in areas impacted by the Big Grass fire and recovery efforts for the now-contained Turner fire in Boundary County, in far-north Idaho.

He also authorized the deployment of Idaho National Guard resources to assist with the Big Grass fire.

“Idaho’s brave firefighters are working around the clock to protect lives, homes, and communities under extremely challenging conditions,” Little said in a statement. “My declaration taps into additional state resources and enables us to deploy the Idaho National Guard to support firefighting efforts and protect Idahoans.”

Firefighting personnel working on the Big Grass fire increased from 135 people on Tuesday to 216 on Wednesday.

“Today, crews will continue to focus their efforts on the advancing fire in the northeast, around Boulder Creek, and in the southeast, near the North Fork of the Owyhee River,” the fire management team said in a Wednesday statement. “Additional firefighting resources will arrive today, including air resources (water-dropping helicopters and air tankers) to help attack the advancing fire.”

Many ranchers have been trying to protect their land and livestock from the wildfire, and the Owyhee County Sheriff’s Office asked the public to “pray for the ranchers that have been devastated by this catastrophic fire.”

“They’re ranchers, and they’re hard workers,” Rhodes said. “They’re protecting what they own and protecting their livelihood with everything that they have. For so long they were on the front line alone. Now, thankfully, with the aircraft coming in with water drops and fire retardants and all the other assistance, we’re thankful for all of that.”