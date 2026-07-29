Cheez-It teams up with Coors Light for newest flavor

By Mike Snider USA TODAY

This new Cheez-It flavor has a hint of hops.

Coming this August for a limited time, Cheez-It Coors Light Beer Cheese crackers will be available nationwide, while supplies last. The suggested retail price is $4.99.

Described as “the ultimate pub-inspired pairing,” the Cheez-Its “capture the flavor of a classic beer cheese spread in cracker form,” according to a news release from the Mars Inc.-owned brand.

“Baked with 100% real cheese, each cracker delivers the crowd-pleasing taste of creamy beer cheese in one absurdly satisfying bite with a savory, tangy sauce profile and toasted spices,” the news release continued.

The crackers represent the Cheez-It brand’s first beer partnership, the company says.

“Cheez-It was the perfect partner to help pull this off,” said Matt Carpenter, vice president of marketing for Coors family of brands, in the news release. “Made with 100% real cheese, their crackers are the ultimate canvas to capture our crisp, clean notes in a baked-to-perfection way, elevating the entire tailgating experience.”

Cheez-It teased the new cracker flavor in an Instagram post.

The new Cheez-It Coors Light Beer Cheese snack arrives months after the brand launched Cheez-It Original Gluten-Free crackers in January.

Other recent limited-time Cheez-It releases have included Cheez-It Chili Cheese Dog flavored crackers and Cheez-It Original Flags & Stars, with flag and star patterns on the original flavored crackers.