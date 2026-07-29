Community Cookbook: A food trip to Italy by way of Mexico

By Dick Sellers For The Spokesman-Review

Pizzas and calzones are two of Italy’s very popular culinary exports. Most accounts credit Naples as their birthplace, with the arrival of tomatoes from the New World in the 18th century and their near-instant marriage to mozzarella cheese, another Italian creation.

I think early forms of both foods were being enjoyed at least two or three thousand years earlier. The oldest known image of a form of pizza, thought to be focaccia, a flatbread with toppings, is depicted in a mural uncovered three years ago in the Roman town of Pompeii, dated 79 A.D. We know that pizzas and calzones don’t have to include tomatoes or mozzarella cheese, unless we want them to. Pesto, white sauces, olive oil and an array of cheeses dating back to ancient times come to mind.

White Pizza Can Jump is a good example of a pizza with no tomatoes in sight. It’s not hard to imagine making this pizza with earlier cheeses entirely replacing mozzarella, a 12th century invention.

The most difficult thing about preparing Mexican-Flavored Personal Pizza is making decisions. Pita or artisan flatbread? White, sourdough or whole wheat? What kind of meat? What sauce and toppings? Just look at those cheese options! Once the choices are made, the rest is a walk on the beach.

Calzones are best described as pizzas turned inside out, with the “toppings” enclosed in the crust, making them more sandwich-like. They became a popular street food and work lunch early on.

White Pizza Can Jump (Chicken Alfredo Pizza)

White pizza can jump. It can jump onto my dinner plate any time it wants to! This delicious pizza combines the complementary flavors of chicken, green chiles, and Alfredo sauce. Several store-bought ingredients make it a quick-and-easy fix for a busy weekday dinner or a lazy-guy special. Toss on some chopped onion and sliced mushrooms sautéed in a little olive oil and salt, and you’ll have a very tasty treat in your hands. Well-seasoned, juicy chicken makes this pizza sublime.

1 cup jarred Alfredo sauce

1 (4-ounce) can diced green chiles

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese (1 [8-ounce] package), divided

1 12-inch prebaked pizza crust

Extra-virgin olive oil

2 cups shredded or cubed chicken, cooked

Combine the Alfredo sauce, green chiles, ¼ cup of cheese, and any optional seasonings in a medium bowl. Place the crust on a baking pan and brush a light coat of olive oil over the top. Spread the sauce evenly over the crust, inside the rim, or within ½ inch of the edge. Top with sautéed onion and mushrooms, if used, then the chicken. Top with the remaining cheese. Place the pan on a rack positioned in the lower third of an oven preheated to 350 degrees, or according to the pizza crust instructions. Bake until the cheese melts and the crust has the desired crispness, about 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool for 10 minutes. Cut into 8 slices and serve.

Notes: If using canned chicken, add it halfway through the baking. For more flavor, add ¼ to ½ teaspoon of garlic powder, dried oregano, tarragon, rosemary, Italian seasoning or ground coriander to the sauce. You can also substitute your favorite melting cheese for some of the mozzarella. Well-drained, cooked shrimp can substitute for chicken.

Yields: 8 servings

Mexican-Flavored Personal Pizza

This pizza uses a more traditional pizza crust with bread rather than tortillas, unlike the popular Taco Bell version. While the recipe is written to produce a single pizza, it’s nearly as easy to make three or four of these at once, especially when using pita bread, to feed a hungry bunch or for later eating. Toppings can be varied to satisfy individual preferences.

Finely chopped onion

Finely chopped jalapeño pepper

1 loaf pita or artisan flatbread (7- to 8-inch diameter)

Mexican-style regular or hot tomato sauce, or red salsa

Shredded mozzarella cheese

Shredded sharp cheddar cheese

Shredded Jack cheese

Cooked seasoned beef, pork, poultry or chorizo sausage, shredded or crumbled

Sliced black olives (optional)

Finely chopped cilantro leaves (optional)

If preferred, soften the onion and jalapeño pepper by cooking in a little olive oil with salt over medium heat. Place the flatbread on a shallow baking pan. Spread a generous amount of tomato sauce or salsa on the bread to within ½ inch of the edge. Sprinkle a thin layer of mozzarella cheese evenly over the sauce. Follow with a thin layer of cheddar, then the onion/jalapeño pepper mixture. Top with a thicker layer of Jack cheese, then the meat and the olives, if used. Place the pan on a rack positioned in the lower third of an oven preheated to 375 degrees and bake until the cheese melts, about 12 minutes. Remove from the oven, garnish with cilantro, if used, and let cool for 10 minutes before slicing.

Notes: Use any combination of cheese you like. Crumbled cotija, a sharp-flavored, salty cheese similar to feta, has good melting characteristics and is excellent on pizza in small crumbles. Pickled jalapeño pepper slices can substitute for fresh; don’t precook them with the onion.

Yields: 1 or 2 servings

Sausage Calzones

I first ate a calzone at a wonderful Italian family restaurant in Yakima after enjoying a day at the Central Washington State Fair with my then-girlfriend, Kathy. The restaurant was Papa Como’s. The food was excellent, as was the service and ambiance. We enjoyed our dinner immensely. Unfortunately, the restaurant has long since closed, but the memory of that very pleasant dining experience lingers.

1 (12 to 16-ounce) package bulk regular, hot or Italian sweet pork sausage

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1½ cup chopped onion

¼ teaspoon salt

1 cup chopped bell pepper

2 garlic cloves, peeled and very finely chopped

1½ cup button or cremini mushrooms, sliced ¼-inch thick, then quartered

1½ cup pizza, marinara or spaghetti sauce

1 (3.8-ounce) can sliced olives, drained

1 pound prepared pizza or bread dough

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

½ cup shredded Parmesan cheese

Egg white or extra-virgin olive oil

Brown the sausage in a medium skillet over medium heat, stirring frequently to break up the clumps. Drain and discard the fat, if needed, and transfer the sausage to a medium bowl. Heat the olive oil in the same skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onion and salt; cook for 2 minutes, stirring frequently. Stir in the bell pepper and cook for 2 minutes, stirring frequently. Stir in the garlic, then the mushrooms. Increase the heat to medium-high and continue until the mushrooms are cooked through, stirring occasionally. Combine the sausage, vegetables, sauce and olives in a medium bowl. Divide the dough into six equal portions. Roll a portion out on a lightly floured surface into a roughly 9-inch round, ¼-inch -thick circle. Use an 8-inch saucer or template and a butter knife to trim the dough into a precise circle (reuse the leftover dough). Spoon ⅔ cup of the filling onto half of the dough, leaving ½ inch of the dough along the edge clear. Top the filling with ⅓ cup of mozzarella cheese and 1⅓ tablespoons of Parmesan cheese. Fold the uncovered half over the filling, matching the lower edge of the dough to form a half-circle. Lightly press the filling down, and seal by rolling the edge into a seam, then crimping decorative overlapping folds or lightly pressing with a fork. Slice several small slits in the top with a sharp knife to vent steam. Place the calzone on a lightly oiled 17-by-11-inch shallow baking pan. Repeat with the remaining ingredients to make 6 calzones, placing them on two pans in a single layer with space between each. Brush the tops with egg white or olive oil. Place the pans on a rack in the upper third of an oven preheated to 350 degrees and bake until golden brown, about 20 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool a little before handling.

Notes: Calzones are often served with marinara sauce or ranch dressing for dipping. Thawed Rhodes frozen bread dough and dinner rolls (four rolls per calzone) work very well. As with pizza toppings, vary calzones’ contents to suit your own tastes.

Yields: 6 main-dish servings

Contact Dick Sellers at dickskitchencorner@outlook.com