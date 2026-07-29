Customer brightens server’s night with unique ketchup portrait

By Kelsey Monstrola USA TODAY

A restaurant server’s night took a surprising turn thanks to a customer with a unique talent.

When Jacqueline Mang sat down to eat at a Chili’s in Manhattan Beach, California, she noticed the waitstaff was slammed, juggling several tables late into the night.

Wanting to show her appreciation for the hard work of her server, Nenii, Mang decided to use her unusual artistic skills to create something just for Nenii.

Mang grew up studying fine arts and loved painting. While pursuing a graphic design degree in college, she was assigned to create a self-portrait using any medium. Inspired by her childhood nickname, “Tomato,” Mang painted herself using ketchup, tomatoes, a fork and knife.

She has continued creating portraits of her family and friends using various sauces since.

“The sauce drawings I’ve made of my friends and family brought them a lot of joy, so I figured why not share it with a stranger?” Mang said.

With a white dinner plate serving as her canvas, Mang used ketchup and a fork to paint Nenii’s portrait.

After seeing the finished artwork, Nenii was in awe of how lifelike the portrait was and proceeded to show it off to coworkers and customers at nearby tables.

Mang later learned Nenii had been dealing with a difficult day in her personal life, and the gesture meant more than she had realized.

“That small act of kindness completely turned my day around. It reminded me to keep smiling, even through hard times,” Nenii wrote in a message to Mang over social media. “Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to keep the plate, but I did take a picture, and it’s something I still proudly show people as a reminder that the smallest gestures can make the biggest difference.”

For Mang, making the portrait ended up being just as meaningful.

“I’ve never gotten such an enthusiastic and appreciative reaction to my work before, so it really motivated me to keep sharing my work with people.”