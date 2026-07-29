Design Recipes: 7 essentials every vacation home needs

By Cathy Hobbs Tribune News Service

In a vacation home, thoughtful design is what makes a space feel welcoming to guests. The rooms that welcome them best are the ones layered with comfort and styled with special touches. As a host, think bedrooms, bathrooms and common areas that feel warm, organized and inviting.

Here are some design essentials that can help any vacation home feel guest-ready any season of the year.

1. Quality bedding

Nothing shapes a guest’s stay like the bed they sleep in. Layer each one with crisp cotton or linen sheets, a light duvet in summer or a heavier one in cooler months, and a mix of firm and soft pillows so every guest can settle in comfortably.

2. Towels in generous supply

Stock at least two bath towels per guest, plus hand towels and a stack of oversized beach towels by the door. Plush white towels can read as fresh and spa-like, and they signal that you have thought ahead.

3. Spa-inspired bath amenities

Small comforts in the bathroom can make an ordinary stay feel like a retreat. Set out full-size shampoo, conditioner and body wash, a hair dryer, soft robes and a few spares like toothbrushes and razors for the guest who packed in a hurry.

4. A kitchen ready to cook

A functional kitchen matters. Sharp knives, a large skillet, mixing bowls, a cutting board and a full set of everyday dishes can cover almost anything a guest wants to make.

5. Effortless outdoor entertaining

In warmer months, gatherings drift outside. Keep durable melamine dinnerware, plenty of glasses, a cooler and clean grill tools on hand so an impromptu dinner on the patio comes together without a scramble.

6. Flexible sleeping options

Guest numbers rarely stay fixed, so it can help to build in room to flex. A sleeper sofa, a trundle or a pair of air mattresses lets you welcome an extra couple or a few children without anyone feeling squeezed.

7. Thoughtful finishing touches

The details are what guests talk about later. A shelf of great reads, a few board games and a simple welcome book with the Wi-Fi password, house notes and your favorite local spots can turn a comfortable stay into a memorable one.

Cathy Hobbs is the owner of Cathy Hobbs Design Recipes, a home staging company based in New York City (www.cathyhobbs.com). She is also the owner of Highland Passive House, a Home Staging + Design Center based in New York’s Hudson Valley (www.highlandpassivehouse.com). Cathy’s practical, how-to design advice can also be found in her book, “Home Design Recipes.”