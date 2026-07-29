BASEBALL: Gabriel Hughes has pitched well for the Colorado Rockies in his first four major league starts, but the former Gonzaga and Spokane Indians standout remains searching for his first win.

The Rockies’ offense wasted another solid outing from Hughes on Wednesday in a 3-1 loss to the Padres in San Diego.

Hughes (0-3) gave up three runs, all in the fourth inning, on six hits and a walk. He struck out two.

The 24-year-old right-hander has been effective to begin his MLB career, posting a 3.33 ERA, but the Colorado offense has managed one, zero, two and three runs during the games he’s started.

• Indians fall to C’s: The visiting Spokane Indians tied the game with two runs in the fifth inning, but the Vancouver Canadians answered with two runs of their own in the bottom half and didn’t allow a hit the rest of the way to win 5-3 in a Northwest League game.

Penix’s return could take another month

NFL: Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr., the former University of Washington star, revealed that it might take another month before he’s cleared to return from the ACL tear he suffered last year, which could eliminate his chances of starting in Week 1.

Penix met with his surgeon last week and was informed his return to full practice will be delayed several weeks.

• Hill won’t return to Saints: Quarterback Taysom Hill, a Pocatello, Idaho, native and gadget player for the Saints over the past nine years, announced he will not play for the team this season.

Storm apologize after co-owner confronts fans

WNBA: The Seattle Storm’s ownership group issued an apology after minority owner Celeste Keaton reportedly confronted two teenage fans who supported outspoken Indiana player Sophie Cunningham during a loss to the Fever on Tuesday in Seattle.

According to podcaster Brandi Kruse, Keaton launched an expletive-laden rant at the fans who carried a sign that read: “Thank you Sophie for speaking up for girls.” Cunningham has recently voiced support for barring transgender athletes from women’s and girls sports.

Local watch

MLB

Troy Johnston (GU), Colorado: 0-for-2, strikeout in 3-1 loss at San Diego

Casey Legumina (GU), Tampa Bay: 12/3 innings pitched, 1 hit in 3-0 win against visiting Texas

Kyle Manzardo (Lake City, WSU), Cleveland: 1-for-3, solo home run, 2 RBIs, 2 walks in 6-1 win at Cincinnati

Andrew Kittredge (Ferris), Baltimore: Save (4), 1/3 inning pitched in 10-9 win (12 innings) at Detroit

From staff and wire reports