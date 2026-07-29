Divers to return to Bear Lake to search for man presumed to have drowned

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office will close Bear Lake Regional Park on Thursday to continue its search for a paddleboarder who presumably drowned late last week in the lake near Chattaroy.

The decision comes amid some public outcry to shut down the lake to the public and allow more time and effort for search crews to navigate the murky 35 acres of water located 15 miles north of Spokane just off U.S. Highway 2.

Sheriff’s deputies and dive teams responded Friday afternoon to Bear Lake for a possible drowning, according to a previous sheriff’s office news release. Witnesses reported the man, who was paddleboarding without a life jacket, dropped below the surface of the water and was not seen again.

Sheriff’s office Cpl. Mark Gregory, spokesman for the department, said divers, a remotely operated vehicle, sonar and aerial drones were used to search the lake Friday through Sunday, but they never recovered the body.

Gregory said extremely low visibility, thick silt, vegetation and the fact search crews didn’t know exactly where the paddleboarder was last seen made search efforts extremely difficult.

“Little to no visibility is about the worst condition you can have,” Gregory said.

The sheriff’s office said Monday it suspended its search, and the lake has been open for public recreation.

A Facebook post Monday by Michael Odom, who regularly recreates at the lake, blamed racism on the unsuccessful search efforts and said it was “disturbing” that the lake was reopened to the public this week even though a body likely lays below the surface.

Odom told The Spokesman-Review on Wednesday he’s been in contact with the victim’s family and that he is a 25-year-old from Africa. The Spokesman-Review did not release his name because officials have not formally identified him and the newspaper has not had contact with the family.

“People are being allowed to swim, recreate, and enjoy their summer while a family is still waiting for their loved one to be brought home,” Odom wrote in his post. “Think about that. Somewhere beneath that same water may be a young man whose family is grieving and waiting for answers – yet recreation has been allowed to continue as if nothing happened. This is bigger than an inconvenience. This is about HUMAN DIGNITY, ACCOUNTABILITY, and the value we place on a human life.”

Gregory declined to comment on Odom’s post or racial accusations.

“It has nothing to do with race,” he said. “It has to do with we can’t see past our masks with divers.”

He said the sheriff’s office has deployed every type of technology and personnel it can to find the missing man, but divers’ visibility was not even arm’s length and was nonexistent in some spots. Lighting didn’t help either because of the suspended particulates in the water making visibility difficult.

“The visibility in the lake was extremely low to nonexistent during the multiday search, and the bottom is covered in thick silt and underwater vegetation, making the (remotely operated vehicle) and divers’ efforts ineffective,” according to a sheriff’s office news release earlier this week.

Gregory said the sheriff’s office also had to consider the divers’ safety, which was at risk given the low visibility and potential hazards in the water that divers could not see.

But Odom told the newspaper a child swimming in the lake could discover the body and be traumatized.

“My kids don’t want to go to that lake anymore,” Odom said.

Gregory also noted that the sheriff’s office never shuts down lakes or sections of rivers after divers leave without recovering a body. He said it simply lets the public know a body hasn’t been recovered and suspends the search. They often return to the water for further search efforts under safe and appropriate conditions.

Odom said authorities have not “fully utilized” their resources, and they would have made more efforts to recover the man’s body had he been white.

“I do believe that, yes, had he had a little less color, there would have been a lot more effort,” Odom said.

He also said modern technology should have led to the recovery of the body and the sheriff’s office could have sought help from other agencies.

Odom’s social media post on Monday drew 1,200 reactions, over 600 comments and 600 shares. Many commenters supported the sheriff’s office’s efforts, understood the visibility difficulties and shut down racism claims. Others were surprised the lake was open for public swimming.

Spokane NAACP President Lisa Gardner said Odom contacted the NAACP about the apparent drowning. Gardner said she then reached out to Sheriff John Nowels because the victim’s family felt it wasn’t receiving adequate information from the sheriff’s office about the search.

She said she had three “really good” conversations with the sheriff’s office Wednesday.

Gardner said she appreciated Odom bringing this to her attention and for the sheriff’s office’s communication with the NAACP.

She said she wasn’t going to draw any conclusions until the investigation is over. Gardner said she wanted to give the sheriff’s office time and space to do their due diligence.

“We’re just going to continue to keep a watchful eye on it,” Gardner said.

In Wednesday’s news release, the sheriff’s office said search conditions at Bear Lake remain hazardous with extremely low visibility.

However, dive team members plan to use electronic equipment to scan the lake further, while search and rescue volunteers and their K-9 partners will try to narrow down a more specific area where the man might be.

Search efforts will continue to be evaluated until the victim is recovered, according to the release.

Gregory said the sheriff’s office will continue to do everything it can to recover the body and bring some closure to his family.

“Believe me, we want to recover him,” Gregory said. “I hate it when we can’t provide that to the families.”