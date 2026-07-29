Extreme danger America’s Got Talent act from Pullman move on to live episodes

After their “America’s Got Talent” audition premiered earlier this summer on NBC and Peacock, extreme danger act Brad Byers and Tracy Skaer, from Pullman, found out Tuesday they would be moving on to the live mid-August portion of the competition.

Originally airing June 9, Byers and Skaer auditioned with a bizarre and utterly shocking act for judges Mel B, Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel. Their show was met with gasps and covered eyes from the crowd as Byers swallowed swords, laid on glass and nailed a plank of wood into his nose – all with the help of his smiling wife.

The retired couple, who first met at a gas station in Moscow, Idaho, in 2009, heard the good news while out at a local line dancing spot in Lewiston.

“Is there a Brad and Tracy in the audience tonight?” the live musician asked into the microphone to the line-dancing crowd. “We just got word from ‘America’s Got Talent’ that you guys have made it to the live show. Can I get a big round of applause?”

Skaer and Byers celebrated by jumping in a circle together and sharing a kiss as they realized they would have a solidified spot in the upcoming episodes of Season 21.

“I can’t wait to show what we got in store for next time,” said Skaer, 65.

“I got some ideas, some new ideas, some new acts,” Byers, 66, continued coolly, with his arm around his wife.

The couple has been together for 17 years and married for eight.

In their audition, Skaer and Byers quickly received a buzzer from Mel B, who turned her chair around in horror, while Vergara called their act “the craziest thing” she’d ever seen in her life. Three judges gave them a “Yes” vote and one said “No.”