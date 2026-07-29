Gardening: Annuals into the fall

By Pat Munts For The Spokesman-Review

Are your hanging baskets looking leggy and scraggly? Are your petunias looking sad and begging for water? Are all your annuals looking like they’d like to head for the shade if they could? So goes it when the high heat of summer hits the Inland Northwest. Between now and the end of August, most annuals go dormant out of self-defense in the heat. For gardeners, it’s a great time to get them shaped for the fall growing season.

The most important thing you can do for annuals of all kinds is to keep them well watered. Most of them have shallow roots that are sensitive to drying soil. Water them deeply to encourage them to send roots deep into the soil. Mulch in-ground annuals with shredded pine needles, grass clippings or compost to reduce evaporation and cool the soil.

Hanging baskets and pots may need watering a couple of times a day or more in windy weather. This can be time consuming and tedious to stay on top of. Install drip heads in the baskets or pots and hook them to a battery timer that can be set to come on multiple times a day. Kits are available at garden centers or online. A kit and a battery timer cost $50 to $100. Mine has been functioning for more than 10 years and all I do is remove and drain the timer for winter.

Hold off for the next few weeks on fertilizing your annuals. They are dormant right now and are not using the fertilizer effectively. Around the middle of August, start feeding them again with a half-strength 10-10-10 fertilizer to set them up to grow as the weather cools.

Keep deadheading spent flowers from your plants to encourage them to produce more flowers. Spent flowers send a message to the plant that it’s time to produce seed and stop putting effort into producing flowers. Just beware of the friendly bees that might be hiding in athe flowers and take offense to you disturbing them.

Most annuals are getting scraggly and worn looking after growing like mad through the spring and early summer. Cut scraggly plants in baskets and pots back by a third. For in-ground plantings, trim rangy stems and dead foliage out of the plants to clean them up and reduce the demand for water.

Late August is a great time to change out spent summer annuals and replace them with plants that will add color into the cooler weather of the fall. Petunias can handle a light frost or two and frost sensitive annuals can be replaced with pansies and violas.

Chrysanthemums or mums add bright color to the garden. Buy chrysanthemums that still have tight buds to extend their color longevity.

Mulch the plants for winter and they might come back next spring.

Frost tolerant ornamental cabbage and kale add ruffled texture and deep purple, pink and white colors to the garden.

The colors will intensify after a good frost and hold their color deep into the fall.