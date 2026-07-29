Huckleberry Festival Weekend offers one day of drinking, one day of running, plus full slate of berry-themed entertainment

By Elizabeth Gallagher The Spokesman-Review

Huckleberries are a Pacific Northwest staple. An event this weekend by 49 Degrees North is celebrating that.

“Huckleberry Festival Weekend has become one of our favorite summer traditions at 49 Degrees North,” Sarah Walker, a marketing coordinator at 49 Degrees North, said in an email. “It’s a chance for people to experience the mountain in a different season while enjoying local breweries, live music, great food, family activities and outdoor recreation.”

The Brewfest event, at 3311 Flowery Trail Road in Chewelah, takes place 1-6 p.m. Saturday. It will feature live music from TJ Hoopes and DJ Evergreen. Tickets are $30 online, but will be $40 the day of. The ticket includes a specialty glass and six drink tickets. Additional drink tickets are $2 each.

For the same price and at the same place on Sunday, there will be other berry-themed events. There’s a timed 5K trail run and brunch. The events start at 8 a.m. and goes until 3 p.m. The Huckleberry brunch starts at 10 a.m., plus music from DJ Evergreen. At 11, until the event ends, the Dayhands Band will be playing. At noon, there will be huckleberry lunch specials with drinks. Family entertainment and outdoor games happen all day.

While you can go to the event for free, food, drinks, Brewfest and 5K are tickets are all sold separately. Overnight RV and dry camping is available.

“Whether you’re coming to sample craft beverages, run the 5K, enjoy the huckleberry menu or simply spend the day with family and friends, there’s something for everyone,” Walker said.