Key Takeaways From Fed Decision to Hold Rates Steady

By Kate Davidson bloomberg

Here are key takeaways from the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decision on Wednesday:

• Federal Open Market Committee votes 9-3 to leave its benchmark interest rate in a target range of 3.5%-3.75%

• Three regional Fed presidents — Cleveland’s Beth Hammack, Neel Kashkari of Minneapolis and Dallas chief Lorie Logan — vote against the decision, preferring instead to raise rates by a quarter percentage point

• Fed makes virtually no changes to post-meeting statement, reiterating that “the committee will deliver price stability” and saying inflation remains elevated “in part reflecting supply shocks that have driven price increases in certain sectors, including energy”

• Fed repeats “economic activity is expanding at a solid pace despite elevated uncertainty that owes, in part, to the conflict in the Middle East,” adding that “productivity growth and capital investment are strong”

• Fed says job gains “have kept pace with the workforce, and the unemployment rate has changed little”

For Bloomberg’s TOPLIVE blog on the Fed decision and press conference, click here

—With assistance from Jonnelle Marte.

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