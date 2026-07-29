Letters for Wednesday, July 29

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Baumgartner and Newhouse

Are Michael Baumgartner and Dan Newhouse going to protect our voting here in Washington? Our mail-in voting is safe, informed and easy. Do they have an issue with that like Donald Trump does? Will they protect us or not?

Karen Miller

Pasco

Records revelations

A records request revealed that Spokane County Commissioner Al French had discussions for more than a year with Avista and Apricus about building a massive data center in the West Plains. During commission deliberations about a moratorium on such centers, he sat silent. When called on this, he defended his silence by saying that he didn’t know the name of the company behind the proposal. That struck me as disingenuous, or worse. He further asserted that he’s never hidden the truth, and said to the reporter, “You could have just asked me.” How would anyone have known to ask?

Mr. French went on to dismiss dozens of emails from constituents opposing the data center, saying that some of those emails might have been generated by AI. Assuming he’s correct, his argument would seem to be, “AI can be used by bad actors for nefarious purposes; therefore, we should support the further build-out of AI.” If that logic makes sense to Mr. French, I might question his fitness for public service. An alternative interpretation is that Mr. French is misleading his constituents and hoping they won’t notice.

Lee Wurm

Spokane

Chiming in on tax dollars well spent

Congratulations to the city of Spokane and Riverfront Park for fixing the chimes on the Riverfront Park Clocktower. The cost for this fix was less than $20,000. Tax dollars well spent!

Compare this to spending untold hundreds of millions of our tax dollars to retrofit President Trump’s Qatari “donated” Air Force One.

The chimes on the Riverfront Clocktower now work great. Apparently, the updated Air Force One cannot be safely flown in many parts of the world because of a lack of security enhancements. Back to the shop for Air Force One!

Rick Robinson

Spokane

Spokane’s budget burn: pay hikes amid the rubble

Spokane just finished plugging a $13 million budget deficit, right on the heels of closing a $25 million hole the year before. The city managed this financial rescue mission by squeezing its own residents – jacking up utility taxes and fees while cutting essential staff.

The collateral damage is already mounting. The Spokane Public Library is warning of imminent service reductions, and council office staff are already being handed pink slips to cut costs. Revenues stubbornly refuse to catch up with bleeding city expenses.

Yet, in a staggering display of bad timing, Spokane’s independent Salary Review Commission is seriously considering jaw-dropping pay hikes. Proposals would rocket the mayor from $186,400 to $230,000, elevate the council president to $86,000, and boost regular council seats from $53,150 to nearly $78,000 – a blistering 47% raise. This adds over $200,000 in fresh annual costs to a city bleeding cash.

When you are firing workers and picking the pockets of taxpayers just to keep the lights on, handing massive wealth injections to politicians is the opposite of responsible.

The numbers are public, the timing is terrible and the contradiction is undeniable.

Johnny Pitts

Spokane Valley