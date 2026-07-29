Michael J. Fox to receive Bob Hope Humanitarian Award at Emmys

NEW YORK – Michael J. Fox will receive the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award during this year’s 78th Emmy Awards for his work in advancing research into Parkinson’s disease, with which he was diagnosed in 1991.

The five-time Emmy winner, 65, will receive the honor at the Sept. 14 ceremony in “recognition of his transformative contributions to Parkinson’s disease research and advocacy,” the Television Academy announced Wednesday.

“Michael J. Fox is one of television’s most beloved and enduring performers whose work has left an indelible mark on generations of audiences,” Cris Abrego, chair of the TV Academy, said in a statement. “The Television Academy is proud to honor him for his extraordinary leadership in advancing Parkinson’s research, transforming public awareness and inspiring global support through The Michael J. Fox Foundation, whose investments have accelerated scientific breakthroughs and the search for a cure.”

Fox first publicly discussed his diagnosis in 1998, seven years after receiving the life-changing news. Just two years later, he co-founded his eponymous foundation alongside Deborah Brooks.

To date, the MJFF is the world’s largest nonprofit funder of Parkinson’s research, having raised more than $2.5 billion toward the cause.

“I know we’ve done a lot, but we haven’t cured Parkinson’s,” the “Family Ties” alum told Time earlier this year. “I’m always pushing and never happy until we get this done. We’ve changed the way people think about the disease, and we know there’s an end, and we’ll find it.”

As Abrego said, Fox “continues to exemplify compassion, courage and service, reflecting the power of one individual to drive meaningful change.”

Fox and Brooks, the foundation’s CEO, appeared on the July 22 cover of the Hollywood Reporter, which named MFF the Philanthropic Organization of the Year.

Fox is also nominated at this year’s Emmys, airing on NBC and streaming on Peacock, for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series, for his role as Gerry in “Shrinking.” The nod marks Fox’s 19th Emmy nomination.