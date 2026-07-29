Michael Penix to miss four weeks due to injury

USA Today

The Atlanta Falcons just opened training camp, and they are already down one starter. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. says it may be weeks before he can start for the team.

“I was told another four ​weeks, possibly going into that next stage,” Penix said Wednesday morning via the AJC. “But at the same time, it could be earlier. It just ⁠depends on how my body is doing throughout this whole camp process.”

“To be honest, I’ve ‌been feeling really good,” Penix said, via Josh ​Kendall of The Athletic. “I feel like I can do everything, but I have to still be smart about it. I can’t afford to have somebody trip and fall and land on me right now.”

Well, ⁠what about backup Tua Tagovailoa? He’s out too ‌with a tight back. Tua ‌also has a history of head injuries during his time with the Miami Dolphins.

So it looks like former ⁠Dallas Cowboys backup Cooper Rush will be taking the majority of the snaps for now. More than likely, Tua will be ‌back soon, but Rush was ‌a pretty good backup while he was in Dallas, so the Falcons are in good hands if need be.

But it has to be ⁠a bit disheartening to potentially start your season without ​not only your starting ⁠quarterback ​but your backup as well. But it was already speculation that Tua might overtake Penix in fall camp to take his job.

Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham said through the team website ⁠that they brought him in to compete for the starting position.

“For Tua, coming in here, he knows he’s coming in to compete, just like ⁠Michael knows that he’s coming in to compete. Everybody, quite frankly, not just those two at the quarterback position, but everybody is coming in to compete. There’s no starters right now. ⁠We’re excited to have Tua, ‌but we’re excited to have all the players ​that we ‌were able to get this free-agent class.”

For now, it looks ​like the Falcons don’t have a starting QB.