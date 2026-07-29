Mosquitoes like some people more than others. Is that true for ticks?

By Faith Wakefield USA Today

• Keep firewood at least 20 feet away from your house and off the ground, as it can attract rodents that carry ticks

If you want to enjoy time in your yard this summer without getting eaten up by mosquitoes and ticks, Fredericks and Mascari suggest taking some basic steps to make your lawn less attractive to these pests:

How to make your yard less attractive to mosquitoes and ticks

• Check for ticks: Once you come back inside, check yourself and pets for ticks. Fredericks says to pay close attention to the scalp, behind the ears, under the arms and waist, behind the knees and between the legs, as these are favored spots for ticks.

• Avoid their habitats: To reduce the risk of mosquito and tick bites, avoid areas with standing water, tall grass, dense vegetation and leaf litter if you haven’t covered up or used a repellent.

• Use repellents: Choose EPA-registered products that repel both mosquitoes and ticks with active ingredients like DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus.

• Cover up exposed skin: “Prevent bites by covering exposed skin with long pants, a long-sleeved shirt, socks and closed-toe shoes. Tuck your pants into your socks to make it harder for ticks to reach your skin,” Fredericks says.

There are some simple precautions you can take when going outside to avoid mosquito and tick bites:

If you always find yourself covered in mosquito bites while everyone around you seems unaffected, you’re not imagining it: mosquito magnets are real.

But while there is scientific evidence that suggests mosquitoes are naturally drawn to some people more than others, is the same true for ticks?

Ticks operate a bit differently than mosquitoes, waiting for potential hosts to walk by to climb on rather than seeking them out directly.

Thankfully, there are some simple ways that you can prevent mosquitoes and ticks from biting you. Here’s what to know about how mosquitoes and ticks operate, so you can have a pest-free summer.

Why are mosquitoes attracted to some people more than others?

According to Dr. Tom Mascari, entomologist at SC Johnson Center for Insect Science, mosquitoes use a combination of cues to find humans or other mammals to bite, including carbon dioxide, body heat, sweat and skin odors.

Studies have shown that mosquitoes often show a consistent preference for some people more than others, often to a considerable degree. The reason for these differences can be attributed to genetics and differences in bacteria living on people’s skin.

More specifically, one study found that people whose skin produces higher levels of carboxylic acids – natural compounds in skin oils that contribute to body odor – were much more attractive to mosquitoes than others.

Other research has linked increased mosquito attraction to factors like type O blood, alcohol consumption and pregnancy.

Ultimately, “there’s not always one exact reason why someone becomes a ‘mosquito magnet,’ ” Mascari said.

Do ticks also have favorites?

While there is evidence that mosquitoes favor some people more than others, the same isn’t necessarily true for ticks. That’s largely to do with how they find hosts: while mosquitoes seek you out, ticks wait for you to cross their path.

“Since they can’t fly or jump, ticks typically wait on the tips of grasses or vegetation and detect nearby hosts through cues like breath, odor, heat, moisture, movement and even shadows,” Mascari said. He explains that this makes exposure to a tick’s habitat a bigger factor than your personal body chemistry.

Ticks thrive in dark, cool environments with vegetation and tall grass. They often gather along paths frequented by deer, mice or humans, where they can more easily find a host to latch on to.

“When a person or animal brushes against the vegetation, the tick grabs hold and looks for a place to feed,” says Dr. Jim Fredericks, board-certified entomologist and senior vice president of public affairs at the National Pest Management Association (NPMA).

Bottom line: Are tick magnets real?

You’re not imagining it: There is evidence that mosquitoes are attracted to some people more than others. Ticks, however, operate differently. Ticks usually wait around on grasses and other vegetation until a person or animal brushes past.

Covering up when you go outside and using repellents designed for both pests can reduce your chances of getting bitten. You can also take steps to make your yard less attractive to ticks and mosquitoes, like regularly mowing your lawn and removing standing water.

Frequently asked questions

How do you know if you are a mosquito magnet? Although not a technical term, a “mosquito magnet” describes someone who is more attractive to mosquitoes than others. You might find that mosquitoes hover around you and bite you more frequently compared to other people when you’re outside.

Are ticks attracted to certain people? Not usually. Ticks usually gather along paths frequently traveled by potential hosts, such as humans or deer, and climb on when they walk by. They don’t actively seek out hosts like mosquitoes do.

Are mosquitoes attracted to certain blood types? Some studies have shown that mosquitoes prefer type O blood, particularly over type A blood. The bacteria on your skin and other genetic factors can also affect how attractive you are to mosquitoes.

How do you tell if a tick has bitten you? Tick bites are often painless, but you might find a small red bump, irritation, and mild itching and swelling if you’ve been bitten. Check your entire body after spending time outside. It’s not uncommon to find ticks still attached to the skin.