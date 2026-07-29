Reel Rundown: ‘The Dink’ is a predictable, but enjoyable experience

By Dan Webster For The Spokesman-Review

What with the enduring popularity of sports-themed movies, it was only a matter of time before one would feature the sport of … pickleball?

Yes, pickleball, the variation on tennis that was dreamed up in 1965 by a pair of bored guys living on Bainbridge Island. It’s the same activity that has become so popular that, according to USA Pickleball – the sport’s governing body – it claims to have some 18,258 courts now in operation across the country.

Yet despite its growth, pickleball struggles to claim legitimacy in the face of the more conservative tennis world. And that struggle is the central theme of “The Dink,” a comedy now streaming on Apple TV.

Directed by Josh Greenbaum from an original script by Sean Clements, “The Dink” stars Jake Johnson as Dustin “Hammer” Boyd, a former child phenom who is now employed as a lackluster instructor at a private tennis club run by his father Chuck (Ed Harris).

Never having recovered from his flameout in a tennis tournament while playing against future star Andy Roddick (played by Roddick himself), Dustin spends his time telling tall tales of his past exploits while trying to teach impatient children. His one friend, PJ (Aaron Chen) is the only person who believes him – and believes in him.

When Dustin’s tennis-club-owner father finds his authority threatened by a growing group of pickleball players (led by a character played by Patton Oswalt), he announces plans to hold a tournament to decide whether tennis or pickleball will be the club’s main emphasis.

But then Chuck hurts Dustin’s feelings by not choosing him as the tennis group’s champion. Disgruntled, Dustin finds himself improbably recruited to play in a pickleball foursome. Just as improbably, his partner ends up being the much older Candace (Mary Steenburgen) – a woman he had banned previously from his dad’s club.

Things come to a head when Dustin gradually grows to like Candace and, you guessed it, pickleball. Meanwhile, his relationship with this father declines even further. And to complicate matters even more, Dustin’s moods fluctuate so much that he begins to question his very identity. In the process, he reveals to PJ the real story of his loss to Roddick and …

Well, let’s just say that Dustin’s feelings for Candace prove awkward, he is forced to evolve into an actual adult, and the upcoming tournament plays a big part in how director Greenbaum resolves everything.

Since “The Dink” is light comedy, it should come as no surprise that everything ends well. This is only natural because believability in these kinds of comic movies is not particularly relevant to the plot. What works is the ability of the actors to make us laugh even as we groan.

Fans of the long-running sitcom “New Girl” are well familiar with Johnson, whose comic sensibility blended with an inherent, nerdish vulnerability makes Dustin an arguably endearing presence. Steenburgen, who won a Best Supporting Oscar for 1980’s “Melvin and Howard,” adds the just right sense of maturity. As does Harris.

One of the film’s high points is Chen. A Chinese-Australian standup performer, Chen boasts a low-key comic style that makes “The Dink” come alive whenever PJ enters a scene.

And if you haven’t guessed by now, that title – which is what a particular pickleball shot is called – pretty much tells us everything we need to know about the predictable resolution that Greenbaum and screenwriter Clements adopt.

All you pickleball players out there will know right away what I mean, while everyone else will have to wait until the meaning becomes obvious – which it ultimately does.