‘Secretive’ critter species may have taken up residence in Idaho, U of I study says

By Nicole Blanchard Idaho Statesman

An elusive species that previously has only been seen sporadically in Idaho appears to have taken up permanent residence in the Gem State, according to a recent study led by University of Idaho researchers.

Ringtails, also called ringtail cats, were caught on trail cameras in the Rock Creek Canyon area south of Twin Falls in 2023. The study, which was published earlier this year, noted there have been sightings and signs of ringtails in the area for many years, but the elusive species has been considered an “accidental” or “casual” visitor.

Ringtails are small omnivores – about two pounds and 28 inches long – that are related to raccoons and coatimundis. They’re common in parts of Mexico and the United States, including Arizona, Utah, Texas, California and Colorado, and have a namesake black-and-white striped tail that helps them balance in trees and on rocky terrain.

The study, led by then-graduate student Peter Rebholz and University of Idaho Department of Fish and Wildlife Sciences assistant professor David Ausband, involved 49 baited camera traps deployed in the Cassia Division of the Sawtooth National Forest, which borders Utah.

The cameras took photographs of ringtails nine times during the study, which ran from February to May 2023. Two of those photographs were taken on the same night within hours of one another and several miles apart, according to a University of Idaho news release, indicating multiple ringtails likely live in the area.

Past ringtail sightings have been close by the study area. Researchers cited a carcass found near Castle Rocks State Park in 2003, tracks and sightings at City of Rocks National Reserve in 2005 and 2006 and ringtails relocated from the Twin Falls area by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game in 2014, 2015 and 2022.

A camera survey for ringtails in City of Rocks and Castle Rocks in 2011 and 2012 found no evidence of the species.

Researchers said ringtails are rarely studied, even in areas where they’re plentiful, and the Idaho study could be an important look at a shift in range.

The study suggested a few possible reasons for a habitat change, including environmental changes and changes in predator populations.

“Finding ringtails at six locations gives us the strongest evidence yet that the species has expanded into Southern Idaho and may have a lasting presence here,” Ausband said in the news release. “We documented multiple animals, but we have not confirmed that they are breeding or remain in the area year-round. Further research could help answer those questions.”

Ausband told the Idaho Statesman in an email that the researchers haven’t done any additional ringtail surveys in Idaho since 2023.