Spokane council approves ‘right to cooling’ for tenants

Spokane landlords now must provide some air conditioning to their tenants following a Wednesday vote by the Spokane City Council to approve the “right to cooling” law, which has fluctuated significantly since it was introduced this spring and was recently pared back.

The ordinance was approved 5-2 Wednesday, with Council President Betsy Wilkerson and Councilman Michael Cathcart voting against, both arguing in part that additional costs passed down to tenants could burden those already struggling to afford rent.

The council majority argued that potential costs were being exaggerated and that a right to cooling could save lives, pointing to the 14 Spokane residents who died in the 2021 heat dome.

“How much is a human life worth?” Councilman Paul Dillon asked. “What is the cost of doing nothing?”

At least one room in a rental must be able to achieve “adequate cooling,” “sufficient to avoid risks to tenant health.”

Earlier versions of the ordinance required cooling be provided in every bedroom, and the room had to be able to be cooled under 80 degrees, but the language was softened in later versions. The change was made ostensibly to provide more flexibility for landlords – not everyone’s health is put at risk by 80-degree weather, Councilwoman Kate Telis argued in June.

Critics argue the vague language means the threshold will be decided through lawsuits, leaving landlords uncertain if they’re breaking the law and tenants uncertain if they can request additional cooling.

While many landlords still argued Wednesday that increased costs would be passed down to tenants, possibly pricing some out of the Spokane market, others praised the softened requirements.

“The council listened, and the ordinance is better for it,” the Rental Housing Association of Washington wrote in a letter sent Wednesday.

Under the new law, landlords would generally be required to provide “adequate cooling” within 72 hours of a written notice from tenants. If they failed to do so, tenants would have several forms of legal remedy, including terminating their lease for the unit now considered uninhabitable or unilaterally installing a cooling device at the landlord’s expense up to a maximum one-time $500 deduction from rent, adjusted for inflation.

Landlords who intend to install a permanent cooling device, such as central air conditioning, instead of a simple window unit can seek two more years to comply with the law if immediate compliance would cause “undue hardship,” including but not limited to financial difficulty or because their building would need significant electrical upgrades. City code enforcement would be responsible for granting two-year extensions.

Cathcart argued Wednesday that the city should be planning to assist people during extreme heat through cooling centers like public libraries, but lacking that, the council is jumping to a mandate that is highly subjective.

“That, to me, at its core, is what is fundamentally wrong about this ordinance,” Cathcart said. “I may disagree with the idea that we should be regulating this or how we should be regulating it, but at least select a standard that folks know that they can meet, and I think that that should just be a basic function of government: objectivity.”

Councilwoman Sarah Dixit expressed frustration with this argument, noting that the earliest ordinance she had helped draft had specific metrics whittled away because they were criticized as “too strict.”

The ordinance had faced repeated delays and amendments, and was almost deferred to September amid concerns Mayor Lisa Brown raised in a Tuesday letter. While Brown expressed support for the intent of the law and appreciation for the amendments that loosened its requirements, she argued that it created new unfunded work for the city’s code enforcement department.

“As you know, the City, like other local governments throughout the country, faces significant budget headwinds,” Brown wrote. “Adding new enforcement obligations to the Code Enforcement Department without a plan and path to add new resources to the department is not sustainable.”

Brown also noted her administration has been working on a direct assistance program to assist those in need with accessing air conditioning.

In anticipation of Wednesday’s meeting, Wilkerson and Cathcart voted Tuesday to push the right to cooling vote until early September, when the mayor’s program would be publicly presented, in part to better understand Brown’s concerns with costs for code enforcement. That attempted delay needed a third vote, however, and the rest of the council declined to stall further.

“We’ve been working on this ordinance in some iteration since March and April, getting that letter this morning … it’s frustrating,” Dillon said Tuesday. “There’s no other word for it.”

Dixit argued Tuesday that prior delays had already limited how much the law could help tenants this summer, and another delay to September would be a step too far.

“We are nearing the end of summer,” Dixit said. “I feel like we really need to make sure this goes into effect as soon as possible, because we still have hot days ahead, and the quicker we can get people this relief, the better.”

Telis noted Wednesday that the mayor did not request a deferral and acknowledged that the council needed to more broadly address adequately funding code enforcement.