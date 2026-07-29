Spokane Haitians on edge after officially losing their temporary protected status

Since the U.S. Supreme Court voted to allow the Trump administration to end legal protections for Haitian and Syrian refugees June 25, Spokane’s Haitian residents have been scrambling to protect themselves.

On Sunday at Maranatha Evangelical Church, Luc Jasmin III, a prominent leader in Spokane’s Haitian community and a Washington state representative candidate, said the church was filled with the least amount of people he’s ever seen.

On Monday, the temporary protected status awarded to Haitian refugees who fled from violence and natural disaster in their home country officially expired.

“It’s unrealistic to expect them to go back to Haiti,” Jasmin said. “More likely than not, they are much safer here.”

The State Department advises Americans not to travel to Haiti because of risks of crime, terrorism, kidnapping, unrest and limited healthcare, according to the State Department travel advisory website.

Without temporary protected status, Haitian refugees in the United States lose their work authorization and protection from deportation.

In Spokane, Jasmin estimated he’s been in contact with about 80 to 90 people who are at risk because of the expired status, but that number has gone down since he first heard the news in late June. This is largely because of the outreach, fundraising and work Jasmin and other community leaders have been doing over the last month.

Jasmin said they’ve been advising those who feel their status may be threatened to stay sheltered – one of the reasons church attendance continues to dwindle. He’s also been recommending people avoid public transportation if possible.

To assist in protecting vulnerable community members, volunteers have been setting up accompaniment systems to escort people to essential services, like appointments and court hearings.

“We also have people who are helping with rides,” Jasmin said. “They are picking up our local Haitian community members, taking them to work.”

Jasmin and other community leaders have also been raising money for legal support. Many at-risk individuals require paperwork and legal aid to acquire asylum status or alternate work authorizations, meaning they are stuck waiting, despite their previous status dissolving.

Nonetheless, Jasmin said he feels like the community has made progress in getting paperwork completed and refugees protected.

What he wants to see now is more hearings and paperwork getting expedited, especially for essential Haitian workers in healthcare.

In the United States, about 111,000 Haitian immigrants work in the healthcare system, The Spokesman-Review previously reported. Haitians are one of the largest foreign-born groups in the field, according to the Migration Policy Institute.

Jasmin said he hopes lawmakers realize how much the country needs Haitians.

The U.S. House of Representatives has already passed a bipartisan bill to extend temporary protected status for Haitians through 2029, but the Senate has yet to pass it.

Sen . Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., signed on to cosponsor the Senate bill led by Sens. Edward Markey, D-Mass., and Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Del.

“The Administration is using the Supreme Court’s mistaken ruling on temporary protected status to strip legal status from thousands of law-abiding Haitians nationwide, including many community members in Spokane,” Cantwell said. “These Haitian immigrants are our neighbors, caregivers and valued community members who played by the rules, they should not be facing deportation to a country in midst of a humanitarian and political crisis.”

Jasmin urged concerned individuals to call their senators to encourage them to vote to redesignate legal protections for Haitians. He said the support and mobilization he’s already seen have been working, and he hopes people continue to reach out to their elected officials, protest peacefully and share resources and opportunities.

While local refugee resettlement organization Thrive International has yet to hear of anyone in Spokane whose loss of temporary protected status has transformed into something dire, Executive Director Mark Finney said the agency has been vigilant in case the government decides to do something catastrophic.

Most importantly, Finney said Thrive is looking to community leaders like Jasmin for how to proceed and help affected individuals.

“This community has been showing for our immigrant and refugee population,” Jasmin said. “They need to continue voicing that immigrants and refugees deserve dignity.”