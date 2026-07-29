Spokane high schoolers perform ‘Skittle-ectomies’ in annual MultiCare camp

This week, high schoolers from across Spokane carefully removed Skittles with real surgical tools in a higher-stakes game of Operation.

The “Skittlectomy” performed by the students was just one simulation of the work they could encounter as a healthcare professional. The four-day summer camp featured 34 high school students from across the region aspiring to be a doctor, nurse, paramedic or other health-related jobs.

“We want to showcase these different career pathways but also help break down barriers for students who are interested in healthcare, but might not have any connections or know where to start,” said MultiCare workforce development recruiter Katie Van Deusen.

The MASH, or MultiCare Academy for Students in Healthcare, camp is in its second year in Spokane. At the beginning of the camp, the students participate in simulations with real healthcare workers then shadow those professionals in the later parts of the week.

“The one-on-one job shadows with employees within our hospitals allow students to make those one-on-one connections in their field. We really want to set students up for success,” Van Deusen said.

Stations at the camp include a simulation of first responders in a mass casualty event, a demonstration on how to stop someone from bleeding, and removing Skittles with surgical tools.

Ethicon suture technician Alissa Helvik taught the students how to successfully suture hypothetical wounds on the peel of a banana.

“It’s so fun to see the students really understand this skill. These kids really want to make things better, but they also learn this stuff is harder than they think,” Helvik said. “They’ve also learned bananas don’t like sutures.”

Incoming Mt. Spokane High School senior Kylie Kimball has known she wants to be a healthcare worker for years. The role within that industry the 17-year-old pursues is a trickier question.

“Growing up I had epilepsy, so I was always in the hospital. I always wanted to, like, give back in a way, but I’m not sure exactly how,” she said.

The MASH camp also helps students learn what they don’t want to do in healthcare. After her experience with the Skittles, Kimball is fairly sure she does not want to be a surgeon.

“I didn’t realize how hard it could be working with surgical tools. I know that is something I don’t want to do, and I’m glad I know that,” she said.