Starbucks results show turnaround bid is gaining momentum

By Daniela Sirtori bloomberg

Starbucks Corp. raised its annual outlook after quarterly results surpassed market estimates, showing that efforts to attract diners with speedier service and new products are paying off.

The company reported its fourth straight quarter of comparable-sales growth and now expects that measure to rise slightly more than 6% for the current fiscal year, according to a statement Wednesday. It previously forecast 5% growth.

The stock rose 9% in extended trading at 4:30 p.m. in New York, extending gains during the company’s conference call with analysts. The shares have advanced 23% this year through Wednesday’s close, more than three times the gain of the S&P 500 Index.

The results show that Chief Executive Officer Brian Niccol’s plan to increase staff, better train workers and renovate stores is yielding results. The coffee chain is also cutting costs by streamlining its corporate structure, closing underperforming locations and selling a stake in its China business to a local partner.

Starbucks has replaced products that weren’t selling well with trendy alternatives such as blue coconut beverages, a line of iced fruit drinks with customizable levels of caffeine, and Mush overnight oats. Chicken wraps, available at some stores, are meant to draw in customers in the afternoon, which has lagged the sales generated during the morning rush.

On the call, Chief Finance Officer Cathy Smith said customers added more food to their orders, with the afternoon hours seeing the strongest gains.

The company hit its target to renovate 1,000 stores in North America ahead of schedule, Niccol said on a call with analysts, and is now targeting 1,500 remodels by the end of September. A lineup of s’mores coffee drinks is the “strongest” summer coffee limited-time offer launch in several years, he added.

The coffee chain’s sales recovery has outpaced that of its profits due to higher spending on store remodels, increased hiring in its cafes and staff training. Nonetheless, adjusted operating margin was 14.4% in the quarter ending June 28, surpassing estimates.

Revenue of $9.3 billion surpassed expectations, although it declined slightly from a year, a trend that Smith said was largely driven by its transition in China to a joint venture with Boyu Capital.