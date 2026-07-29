Tentative deal reached between MultiCare and Premera insurance

MultiCare and Premera Blue Cross reached a contract Wednesday after months in limbo.

The insurance company’s customers were set to lose MultiCare as a covered provider in May. Negotiations for a new two-year contract were extended several times.

“Strong contracts are what allow us to serve our communities the way they deserve – with care close to home, skilled clinical teams, and the technology and resources required to deliver safe, high‑quality care. We hope Premera will join us in finalizing an agreement that protects access to care and puts patients first,” MultiCare wrote in a statement.

Details of the contract were not available as of Wednesday afternoon.

MultiCare Health System and Premera have reached an agreement in principle that will allow Premera members to maintain in-network access to care at all MultiCare hospitals, clinics, and facilities throughout Washington state,” MultiCare spokesperson Kevin Maloney said in a statement.

During negotiations MultiCare argued the cost of healthcare has increased in the past two years, while Premera said the hospital nonprofit was charging too much.

“Throughout these discussions, Premera’s focus has been protecting access to care while helping keep healthcare affordable. Members can continue receiving care from MultiCare providers and facilities without interruption while we work together on a long-term solution that supports affordability for our members, employers, and the communities we serve.” Premera said in a statement.

More than 64,000 people in Spokane County have Premera health insurance coverage.