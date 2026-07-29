This day in history: A fugitive apprehended and a harrowing night in the water

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1976: Boaters crossing Lake Coeur d’Alene at midnight came across an alarming scene: two men in the water near their overturned canoe.

The boaters rescued the two men, who told a frightening story. They had been in the water for four hours after a motorboat passed within 3 feet of them and swamped their canoe. They lost all of their fishing gear and life jackets.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said the two canoeists “apparently suffered no ill effects from the experience.”

In other news, fugitive kidnapper James Schoenfeld was captured south of San Francisco. He was driving a van that he had purchased in Coeur d’Alene.

He had apparently swapped vehicles while on the run in Coeur d’Alene. A car registered to Schoenfeld had been found by Coeur d’Alene police a day earlier.

From 1926: Vandals tossed a bottle of India ink on one of Spokane’s showcase buildings, the Masonic Temple on Riverside Avenue, “disfiguring” the light-colored stone facade.

“The act is one of the most dastardly I have ever seen, and the culprits, if apprehended, will be given the full measure of the law,” the president of the temple association said.

He did not know who was responsible, but he was convinced the culprits were not juveniles. He said it was no “child’s play.”

Some of the stones had lines of ink running “indiscriminately down the walls,” and temple officials feared the stones might need to be replaced.