Two laid off from Spokane council office amid budget constraints

The Spokane City Council will shed most of its remaining policy managers at the end of next week, marking the end, at least for now, of a project to expand the council’s capacity that began seven years ago.

Alex Gibilisco, the council’s manager of equity and inclusion, and Nicolette Ocheltree, manager of housing and homelessness, will both be laid off effective Aug . 7, Council President Betsy Wilkerson confirmed in a Tuesday interview.

The council already cut its Sustainability Initiatives Manager position amid a tight city budget in late 2025, after the role’s previous occupant, Kelly Thomas, was hired by the mayor’s office. Funding for the council’s neighborhood connectivity manager position, currently held by Abigail Martin, has been shifted from the council budget to a pot of money collected from red light and speeding tickets. The council has considered moving her position to the mayor’s office as well.

This leaves only Erik Poulsen, the council’s manager of intergovernmental affairs, which among other duties serves to lobby state and regional governments on behalf of the council.

Council staff expanded rapidly between 2003 and 2023, from a single employee to 16, as the body grew increasingly independent from the mayor’s office and looked to flex its legislative muscle. In 2019, the council worked to identify policy gaps in city government not being addressed by City Hall, hiring Gibilisco in 2020 from a crowded field of 70 applicants just months after the murder of George Floyd.

The decision to shed Gibilisco and Ocheltree’s positions was ultimately motivated by budget constraints, Wilkerson said. The council had only funded the positions through the end of June, and a consulting report released that month argued that the policy-focused positions were having a limited effect on policies.

“Initiative Managers dedicate a substantial portion of their time to constituent services, administrative coordination, and public outreach,” Matrix Consulting wrote in its June report. “This provides a significant service to residents but doesn’t always relate to or contribute to legislative processes and outcomes.”

There is also now substantial overlap between the policy manager positions and roles filled by the mayor’s office and executive staff, the report argued.

But the report recommended changing the positions, rather than cutting them outright.

“The Council’s current workload and the overall complexity of legislative operations support the continued retention of the existing Initiative Manager positions …,” the Matrix Consulting report clarifies. “However, the roles would likely provide greater organizational value if they were transitioned away from primarily administrative or operational support functions and more fully aligned with a focused legislative and policy analysis model.”

Wilkerson argued that, given the tight budget, these modified positions couldn’t be created until at least 2027.

Ocheltree expressed a mixture of sadness at being laid off, confusion at city policies possibly preventing her from getting a related job for the next year and excitement to be able to freely testify at City Council meetings again, which was a large part of her life before she was hired by the legislative body.

But she also argued the decision will ultimately weaken the council’s ability to legislate independently of the mayor’s office, particularly when these staff members created an institutional memory that could outlast individual council members.

Gibilisco did not respond to a request for comment. But some members of the community are also arguing the council is making a mistake by laying him off.

“If in Spokane, we all belong, why is it that the city is choosing to eliminate the very position dedicated to make that promise a reality?” asked Margot Mejia, community advocacy liaison for Refugee and Immigrant Connections Spokane, at a recent council meeting. “The decision to terminate this role sends the message that equity is no longer a priority, despite the city’s repeated commitment to serving all its people.”