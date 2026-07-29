Vancouver reliever Holden Wilkerson shuts down Spokane Indians | NWL baseball

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Vancouver reliever Holden Wilkerson tossed four hitless, shutout innings and the Canadians held off the Spokane Indians 5-3 in the second of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Nat Bailey Stadium on Wednesday.

The Indians (17-15), losers of six of their last seven games, fell into a third-place tie with the Canadians (17-15)

After the Indians went in order in the first inning, the C’s took the early lead in the bottom half. Eric Snow hit a one-out single, went to second on a wild pitch and scored on a double by Alexis Hernandez. It could have been worse, but Hernandez was thrown out at home trying to score on a single by Peyton Williams.

Spokane tied it up in the fourth. Cameron Nelson beat out a bunt single, went to third on a single by Roldy Brito and scored on a flyout by Ethan Hedges.

It didn’t stay tied long. Hernandez led off the bottom half with a walk and scored on Williams’ double to the wall over Nelson’s head in center. Edward Duran followed with a double down the left field line to make it 3-1.

The Indians put runners at the corners with two down in the fifth, then C’s shortstop Snow got caught on a in-between hop off the bat of Tommy Hopfe that went as an RBI single. Nelson followed with a run-scoring single to tie the game 3-3, but was thrown out at second for the final out of the inning.

Vancouver put runners at second and third with no outs in the fifth against reliever Austin Emener. Hernandez grounded to second and Brito tried to nab Snow at home but the throw was late and all hands were safe. Williams then grounded to short and Indians shortstop Kelvin Hidalgo was able to get the runner at second but could not complete the double play and another run scored to make it 5-3.

The Indians picked up consecutive two-out walks in the ninth inning off reliever Holden Wilkerson in his fourth inning of work. That brought up Clayton Gray in his first game in High-A this season. They pulled off a double-steal, then the count ran full before Gray struck out to end the game.

Indians starter Lebarron Johnson, Jr. made it through four-plus innings. He allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk with two strikeouts, throwing 46 of his 71 pitches for strikes.

The series continues Thursday at 7:05 p.m.