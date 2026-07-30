34th annual Spike and Dig volleyball tournament comes to Dwight Merkel Park

Spike & Dig has become a summer tradition in Spokane, and for players like Joey Dickinson, it’s one that’s grown up alongside him.

Dickinson first competed in the outdoor grass volleyball tournament more than 20 years ago as a middle schooler, playing on a family team. Now 37, he returns each August to compete in the tournament’s open division, the highest level of competition, alongside longtime friends and his wife.

“I’ve won some lower brackets, but just recently in the open division, I’ve only been able to win it one time and that’s kind of huge for playing for so many years,” Dickinson said. “Some of my other favorite moments are actually when I was first playing with my family and just making memories with them that we can go back and reflect on.”

Those memories are part of what organizers hope to create again this weekend as the 34th annual Spike & Dig tournament returns to Dwight Merkel Sports Complex on Saturday and Sunday.

Founded in 1992 by Hoopfest co-founder Jerry Schmidt, the outdoor 6-on-6 co-ed volleyball tournament has grown into one of the nation’s largest grass volleyball events. Tournament director Brandon Schmidt expects more than 500 teams and a few thousand players to participate this year, surpassing last year’s record turnout.

“We’re really excited,” Schmidt said. “We are on pace to be our largest of all time.”

The tournament features youth and adult divisions, with skill levels ranging from beginners to highly competitive open teams featuring former collegiate athletes and former professional players.

“Every skill level is encouraged to come out and we bracket you by your skill level. You’re playing similar competition, whether you’re a beginner or a semi-pro,” Schmidt said.

Saturday begins with pool play, guaranteeing every team four matches before Sunday’s single elimination bracket play. Open division teams are expected to compete in a double elimination bracket this year, while every other division is playing single elimination on Sunday.

While outdoor volleyball has become more common in recent years, Spike & Dig remains unique because of its 6-on-6 grass format.

“Typically what you’ll find for outdoor tournaments, you’ll see a lot of beach volleyball,” Schmidt said. “When we first started in ’92, we were pretty unique in the full 6-on-6 outdoor and grass. As the game has grown, we are seeing more and more grass tournaments come along, but it’s still pretty unique to have a 6-on-6 co-ed tournament like ours.”

Schmidt believes Spokane itself is one of the tournament’s biggest draws.

“Spokane really comes together as a community for these type of events,” he said. “We are local, it’s a family-run business. It has been since it was founded in 1992. It really is unique to Spokane and it’s really a testament to the community that we have.”

For Dickinson, the tournament’s atmosphere keeps him coming back as much as the volleyball itself.

“Aside from the fact that it’s played on grass, I’d say the environment,” Dickinson said. “It’s just a really good weekend to get out in some good weather, play volleyball.”

Even after playing for two decades, he struggles to explain exactly what makes the weekend special.

“There’s something there that just brings people back, and I can’t really put a pin on how to describe that feeling and how much fun it is to be at this tournament,” Dickinson said.

His own involvement has evolved over the years.

After beginning with family teams, Dickinson gradually improved enough to compete in the open division. Today, he plays alongside his wife, Shelby, and close friends he’s met through volleyball.

“We’ve been able to just grow over the years and become real good friends inside volleyball and outside volleyball,” Dickinson said. “Aside from winning, for me, as my body gets older, this weekend becomes more of a social time to spend with friends and family that I don’t get to regularly see all the time.”

He’s also volunteered at Spike & Dig for roughly 20 years, giving him a unique perspective on what makes the event successful.

“I think one of the biggest benefits by Brandon and his team or staff is that they’re flexible,” Dickinson said. “They’re looking for ways to change and improve the tournament. I think that actually is a big part of why they’re successful.”

That willingness to adapt has helped the tournament continue growing over three decades.

One of the biggest logistical challenges comes during the final week before the event, when late registrations continue to arrive and schedules must be adjusted.

“We do take registrations up until the last week,” Schmidt said. “We want to grow the game and get as many people involved. But with that, it does really put a time crunch on us to finalize schedules.”

The event depends on roughly 25 to 30 volunteers.

“It takes a small village,” Schmidt said. “The countless hours that our volunteers put in, we couldn’t do it without them.”

Despite overseeing months of preparation, Schmidt said one moment each year makes all the work worthwhile.

“My favorite part of the weekend is when we get those first matches started,” he said. “To see 90 courts playing at the same time and everyone just excited out on the field, that’s when it really sinks in for me.”

Another comes after the final games have been played.

“Seeing the first-time winners or even the consolation winners come and get their shirts and just how excited they are to get pictures with their team and celebrate the weekend that they had,” Schmidt said. “Just them coming up and thanking our volunteers, that’s when I get really excited and motivated to do it again next year.”

For Schmidt, the tournament’s growth can be traced to two things: the increased popularity of volleyball and the community that has embraced it.

“The local volleyball community in Spokane is just unbelievable with the passion and involvement you’ll see throughout the city,” Schmidt said. “These events are just great to bring out community, and that’s when Spokane shines.”