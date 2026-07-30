64-year-old man dies in Shoshone County crash

A 64-year-old man died after driving off the road and crashing into an embankment Tuesday in Shoshone County.

The man, from Kingston, Washington, was driving a 2025 Ford F-450 about 4:30 p.m. north on Fast Hill Road near Wingfield Road when he crashed on the roadside and his truck caught fire, according to an Idaho State Police news release.

The man, who was the sole occupant of the truck, died at the scene.

Traffic on Fast Hill Road was blocked for about three and a half hours while emergency responders contained the fire, processed the scene and recovered the truck.

ISP is investigating.