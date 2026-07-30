The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
74°F
Current Conditions
Few clouds
View complete weather report

Color Scheme

Subscribe now

64-year-old man dies in Shoshone County crash

Add Spokesman-Review on Google
By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

A 64-year-old man died after driving off the road and crashing into an embankment Tuesday in Shoshone County.

The man, from Kingston, Washington, was driving a 2025 Ford F-450 about 4:30 p.m. north on Fast Hill Road near Wingfield Road when he crashed on the roadside and his truck caught fire, according to an Idaho State Police news release.

The man, who was the sole occupant of the truck, died at the scene.

Traffic on Fast Hill Road was blocked for about three and a half hours while emergency responders contained the fire, processed the scene and recovered the truck.

ISP is investigating.