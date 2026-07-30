A Grip on Sports: The Seahawks’ disappearance from the national spotlight seems immaterial, at least not as material as the M’s recent slide

A GRIP ON SPORTS • There is no way to ignore the wallowing-in-mediocrity Mariners completely, but wouldn’t you rather spend your Thursday morning thinking about what’s ahead for the Seahawks?

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• Remember a year ago? All the questions? Worries? Sam Darnold. The offensive line. The defensive holes and guesswork. They all worked out, didn’t they? Took a while, sure, but from Thanksgiving to Super Bowl Sunday, the Hawks were the best team in the NFL. Ten games without a loss. And a trophy to raise.

Sure, there were close calls and a bit of luck involved. The overturned conversion vs. the Rams. Finding a way to deal with Phillip Rivers and the Colts. The NFC title game. No one, though, was better when better was all that mattered.

Here we are, a little more than a month before the 2026 season begins and the Hawks are once again forgotten. It’s as if the last 10 games they played did not matter.

Fine.

Let everyone lick the flavor of the month from Los Angeles. Wallow in the trough that is filled with Myles Garrett adulation. Speculate about the new-look Buffalo Bills. Predict a Ravens bounce back.

There is only one defending champion. And the Seahawks did not lose all that much in the offseason. Except most of the questions. And respect nationally, if they ever had it.

The offensive line came together and should only improve. Darnold showed he can win a game by himself if need be. The defense may give up 500 yards but still finds a way to make the plays it has to make. The positives outnumber the negatives about 3-to-1.

Is a repeat possible? Sure. Not easy. But possible. The schedule seems manageable, especially early. Surprisingly so for a defending champ. The Rams are tough. Will be when the teams finally meet on Christmas Day. The 49ers always give the Hawks trouble. Denver, Philly and Carolina are tough road trips.

But nothing that a healthy Seattle group can’t handle. And there’s the rub. Much of what happens in the NFL is determined by health. Not just the number of injuries – there will always be a bunch – but who gets hurt and how long they are out.

There is no magic formula to figure that out in July and August. Which makes predicting tough. The best bet – not literally because that never has seemed smart to us – is to go with track record. And no one had a better one over the past 10 weeks we were able to watch pro football than Seattle.

• As for the M’s, the opposite is true. Their past 10 weeks of pro baseball has been mediocre at best. The entire season. Heck, right now we’re pretty sure most of you would be happy if they had the Jerry Dipoto-mandated .540 winning percentage, right?

It would have them atop the American League West standings, that’s for sure. By a couple games. Instead of where they, and their 53-56 record, stand this morning. Third, 2½ games out – and dropping like a spent bullet.

It’s starting to get late early out there.

After tonight’s finale in Los Angeles (against the team with baseball’s best record), the Mariners begin an August that isn’t kind. The Twins (54-55) come to town to bridge the months. The Tigers (51-58) follow. Then it gets tough. The Rays (63-44) to end the homestand. A trip that includes the Yankees (61-47), Houston (55-55) and Milwaukee (67-41). Home to face the Cubs (61-47) and Phillies (57-52). One more trip to end the month, to Toronto (50-59) and Boston (56-51).

Combined, the teams Seattle plays between today and Aug. 31 are 94 games over .500. Even if you drop the Dodgers, with tonight’s lone game left in the series, the other 10 teams are 66 games above the break-even mark.

Meanwhile, the second-place Astros’ schedule until the end of August includes series with the Angels (42-67), the A’s (45-63), the Giants (46-62), the Mets (46-63) and the Jays. Some of baseball’s worst teams. Plus the West-leading Rangers (55-53), the Padres (55-53) and Yankees. Oh, and one game with the White Sox (56-51). That is 62 games under .500 for the group.

Texas? They have the Astros, Giants, Orioles (53-56), six games with the Angels, and a single game with the A’s. The winning teams? The Nationals (55-54), White Sox and Brewers. Add it up and the total is 30 games under .500 for Rangers’ opponents.

OK, past performance does not guarantee future returns, to paraphrase an old commercial, but the outlook is favorable for the other two West contenders the next month or so.

Could it be the M’s best effort between now and the end of August be stifled by a schedule that seems, correct us if we’re wrong, pretty daunting? While their rivals are playing a slate that, again correct us if we’re wrong, isn’t?

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WSU: The Cougars announced yesterday preseason camp will open Aug. 6, a week from today. Which means Greg Woods has a week to get through his here’s-what-we-all-should-look-for-from-camp stories. He starts today with a look at how the quarterback battle should unfold. Spring practices ended with a three-way battle seemingly whittled down to two, UC Davis transfer Caden Pinnick and returnee Owen Eshelman. Did summer workouts change that? The answer should begin to reveal itself in a couple weeks. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12, Oregon State and Oregon will continue their Civil War games. That makes Dan Lanning happy. … What are the most-important games for the Pac-12 schools to win this season? … In basketball news, both Colorado State (Maui Classic) and San Diego State (exhibition) will play the Arizona men this season. … Elsewhere in the West and the nation, the Big Ten and SEC don’t agree on much. They do, however, agree on the need to fight the Protect College Sports Act. Their reticence seems to have put the bill in the fridge until the end of the Senate’s August recess. … Washington is where it is. No amount of wondering will change that. … Can UCLA actually win the Big Ten football title? The Bruins new coach says yes. … USC needs a former rival of Lincoln Riley to bring the juice for the defense. … Arizona State has a quarterback competition incoming. … Arizona will put a lot on its linebackers. … In basketball news, Arizona State’s women are still in a transition phase. … The Arizona men have settled its nonconference schedule.

EWU: The Eagles began preseason practice yesterday in Cheney with the quarterback position also front and center. Not having a clear-cut starter will do that. Dan Thompson was there and has this story on what unfolded. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, John Canzano spent some time talking with former Portland State football coach Bruce Barnum, fired after last season. … New coach Chris Fisk opened the Vikings preseason camp yesterday. … The Big Sky has two of the best quarterbacks in the FCS this season. … Utah Tech’s coach has a unique perspective about Montana’s first-year coach. … The Grizzlies hired another assistant coach. … UC Davis’ seven all-conference honorees finally made some headlines. … The overall best athletic program in the conference? For the first time in a few years, Northern Arizona won the Presidents’ Cup.

Idaho: The Vandals also began preseason camp Wednesday, with second-year coach Thomas Ford Jr. spending the final stretch of the first practice exhorting his team to finish strong and set a tenor for the season to come. Peter Harriman has this report from Moscow.

Indians: The road trip north of the border has not started well. As Dave Nichols passes along, Spokane lost for the second consecutive day, dropping a 5-3 decision to the host Canadians. The Indians have lost six of their last seven.

Seahawks: We linked this Mike Vorel column from Rams’ camp when it ran in the Times. It is on the S-R site today and we link it once more. … The Hawks had a number of players emerge last season. … Will Leonard Williams want more money? Sure.

Mariners: A day after a thrilling come-from-behind win, the M’s were stifled by a Jamie Moyer-esque left-hander. Eric Lauer gave up one hit – a Cole Young single – to lead the Dodgers past Seattle 4-2 on Wednesday night. … On the good news side, Bryce Miller had his start pushed back a day, meaning Bryan Woo will throw on the road again. Wait, that’s not good news. The fact Brendan Donovan isn’t playing yet also doesn’t seem too good either. … But, heh, the M’s will have a Jimothy promotion. And Cal Raleigh spoke up about the team’s trade deadline plans.

Storm: There was a brouhaha in the front-row of the stands during the game with the Fever the other night. A minority owner of the franchise confronting some fans with T-shirts supporting Sophie Cunningham’s comments on trans athletes. The fallout? A suspension, an apology and, probably soon, even more back-and-forth.

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• We’re pretty sure if 19-year-old Vince was writing today, he would have begun this column with a “Tale of Two Cities” reference. Cliches were sort of his thing. Fifty years later we didn’t even think of the best-of-times/worst-of-times platitude until it was way too late. There is something to be said for growing slower in your old age. It saves a lot of embarrassment. Unless, of course, you forget to put on a T-shirt before leaving the house. Until later …

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• Photos: The Spokesman-Review, Getty Images, Tribune News Service