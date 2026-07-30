Alan Liere’s hunting and fishing report for July 30, 2026

By Alan Liere The Spokesman-Review

In Coeur d’Alene, the Fins and Feather’s Big One Chinook Tournament ended Sunday. Roger Blackstone took first place with a 14.45-pound fish and Andy Hartin was a close second with a fish weighing 13.90 pounds.

The deadline to claim an Idaho deer, elk, pronghorn or fall black bear controlled hunt tag is Saturday. All tags not claimed by then will be forfeited. Additionally, the new deadline to exchange general season deer and elk tags is Friday.

Some Washington and Idaho waters are showing signs of a blue-green algae outbreak, also known as cyanobacteria. And while not all blue-green blooms are toxic, people are encouraged to avoid contact with water containing algae and to keep pets and livestock away from the water. Several years ago, a friend lost a good hunting dog after it took a swim in affected water in the Snake River. More information on blue-green algae is on the Washington State Department of Health website.

Oregonians won’t vote in November on whether to ban hunting, fishing, livestock farming and animal research after backers of a widely criticized initiative failed to gather enough valid signatures to make the ballot. The Oregon Secretary of State’s Office announced late Friday afternoon that it had determined Initiative Petition 28 had less than 75% of the valid signatures it needed from Oregon voters to make it onto the November ballot.

Although walleye are likely to be along deeper ledges and flats during the day, they come into shallower water to feed late in the day, and fishing for them from sundown well into the night can be excellent. It is a good opportunity for anglers fishing from shore at Lakes like Roosevelt, Moses, Potholes and Banks.

Fly fishing

Though flows are low, fish are picky and hatches are minimal on the North Fork Coeur d’Alene River, early morning anglers are still catching some trout. Silver Bow Fly Shop says the upper reaches of the drainage have limited fishable water, so effort is best around the Prichard Devil’s Elbow area. Hoppers are out and ants and beetles are go-tos with smaller flies most effective.

Saint Joe River flows are also on the low side but fishing can still be decent, especially below Avery. Work your way upriver as the day progresses to find cooler water and more active fish. There are still enough caddis and smaller mayflies to get fish interested at the right times. Hoppers are around, and ants and beetles are a staple for the foreseeable future. Search out the faster/riffle water, as fish like the higher oxygenated areas this time of year.

Early mornings are the best on the Spokane River. Dry-dropper rigs with a hopper or lower profile Chernobyl, with a caddis nymph hung underneath is a good choice. The last hour of light is going to be the most worthwhile. Swinging a soft hackle to caddis risers right before dark is a good way to draw strikes this summer.

The North Fork Clearwater and Kelly Creek are good options for fly fishermen lately. Fly selection and hatches will be very similar to those on the Saint Joe. Some of the smaller tributaries in the area are also worth fishing.

The Kootenai River can be tricky to fish on foot, but is a great option for rafts and drift boats. It remains cooler than most waters and is a go-to in the dog days of summer.

Lots of Montana rivers now have hoot-owl restrictions and there will likely be more as summer wears on. If you’re headed that way, make sure you’re up to date on current regulations.

Trout and kokanee

The Icicle River near Leavenworth as well as several other Washington rivers are good places for small rainbow during hot weather. Try the Entiat, the Sanpoil and the Kettle rivers for a chance at larger fish.

The high elevation lakes in the Colville National Forest and the high mountain lakes in Idaho are good places to escape the heat and the crowds. Rainbow, cutthroat and brook trout are usually small but abundant.

A report from Lake Koocanusa in Montana indicates kokanee fishing is good for 7- to 11-inch fish, with most anglers taking 30 to 50 a day. The limit is 50. Gold-colored lures tipped with maggots are doing well at a depth of about 30 feet.

The Coeur d’Alene Lake kokanee bite continues to be good for fish running 15 to 17 inches. Jeff Smith of Fins and Feathers Tackle Shop says the best bite should continue into August, but don’t count on a good bite in September, because when the fish are as big as they are now, they usually spawn earlier.

Steelhead and salmon

All chinook salmon fishing on the South Fork Salmon River in Idaho has been closed effective at the end of fishing hours on Wednesday.

Spiny ray

Walleye fishermen are doing well near Texas Rapids on the Snake River by trolling crankbaits below the dam at night. They noted that the bite improved the darker it got. Most of the fish have been between 14 and 20 inches.

Smallmouth bass fishing is excellent on the Snake River. The stretch of water from the Wawawai Canyon campground almost all the way up to Clarkston has been good for fish up to 18 inches. If you prefer to fish from shore, cast from and along the rip-rap on the highway side of the river. Crawdad imitations do well.

Smallmouth bass fishing is reported to be very good on Lake Coeur d’Alene. Drop-shot the shelves and points in 20 to 30 feet of water.

The lily pads at Long Lake are a good place to find a big largemouth bass by throwing weedless frogs into the thick stuff. Vary your retrieves from barely moving to fast.

Liberty Lake is a pretty good spiny ray lake in the summer. Perch and bass are in good supply. Fish weed beds and docks. Surprisingly, Liberty also kicks out a walleye now and then. Mostly, these are caught by anglers fishing for other species like bass or channel cats.

Eloika Lake perch and crappie are still biting. Try trolling a white or yellow fly on top in the evening for crappie, and if you don’t have fly fishing gear, just use a spinning rod with a bubble or bobber for flotation.

Other species

While not originally native to Idaho, Arctic grayling are one of several species stocked in Idaho’s high elevation alpine lakes, and Wade Jensen of Moore, Idaho, recently caught and released a 16.7-inch Arctic grayling he caught from Fish Pole Lake. The fish set a new catch-and-release record. Idaho’s backcountry alpine lakes offer a wide variety of angling options. Idaho Fish and Game’s Fishing Planner is a great way to search and filter lakes by various species to see where you should start.

The deep water in front of the grain elevators at Lyons Ferry on the Snake River is a good place now to fish for channel cats.

Hunting

General hunting seasons for black bear opens Saturday in all Washington black bear hunting units except Willapa Hills, which opens Aug. 15. Hunters in Northeastern A Zone must successfully complete WDFW’s online Bear Identification Program if hunting bears in GMUs 101, 105, 108, 111, 113 or 117. In Idaho, the fall black bear hunting season doesn’t begin until Aug. 30.

A total of 4,280 Idaho sage-grouse tags and 870 sandhill crane tags will go on sale on a first-come, first-served basis Monday at 10 a.m. Mountain time. Tags will be available at Idaho Fish and Game offices, license vendor locations, online at GoOutdoorsIdaho.com, and by phone at 1-800-554-8685.

Contact Alan Liere at spokesmanliere@yahoo.com.