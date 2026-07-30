Andre Sayles named Seattle’s new interim police chief

By Mike Carter Seattle Times

Seattle police Deputy Chief Andre Sayles has been named as the interim replacement for Chief Shon Barnes, who resigned on Thursday following controversy over the department’s response to Sunday’s mass shooting at Seattle Center.

Sayles began his law enforcement career more than 20 years ago with the Beloit Police Department in Wisconsin, rising to the rank of chief in 2021. He served 12 years on the department’s SWAT team, including four as team leader, and has led numerous crime reduction initiatives that strengthened public safety and community trust, according to a biography published on the Seattle Police Department’s website.

Mayor Katie Wilson said she and Barnes agreed that Sayles should be the interim chief while the city looks for a permanent replacement. It was Barnes who brought Sayles to Seattle from Wisconsin.

I have a high degree of confidence in Deputy Chief Sayles to provide that interim leadership and that stability,” the mayor told the Seattle Times. “But we do want to move the search forward.”

Assistant Chief Tyrone Davis, whose name was also circulated as a possible interim replacement for Barnes, called Sayles “an awesome, standup dude.”

“Everybody will be thrilled,” he said.

The biography states that, while Sayles was chief, Beloit saw an 81% reduction in the number of people shot and an 80% decline in open-air shootings between 2021 and 2024 – demonstrating his commitment to data-driven, community-focused policing.

Gun violence has been a key topic in Wilson’s administration following the shooting Sunday, which left three dead and five wounded.

While in Beloit, Sayles publicly promoted what he called “honorable, progressive policing” and emphasized community trust, diversity in hiring and outreach.

Beloit is a city of about 36,000 people and has more than 70 sworn officers.

Seattle, with a population of more than 800,000, has roughly 1,000 officers.

According to his bio, Sayles developed and led specialized units such as the drug and gang investigative unit and the tactical operations unit while revitalizing Beloit’s Explorer program. He also led the department’s training cadre and its assessment and recruitment team. Those moves “significantly” enhanced officer readiness and departmental effectiveness, the bio said.

Sayles holds a bachelor’s degree from Iowa Wesleyan University and a master’s degree in criminal justice with an emphasis in police leadership from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

He is a graduate of the Wisconsin Command College, where he earned a certificate in public administration, and he completed the Leadership in Police Organizations program.