Bear Lake Regional Park to close again Friday to search for missing paddleboarder

Bear Lake Regional Park will be closed again Friday as crews continue to search for a paddle boarder who is believed to have drowned one week ago.

The park was closed Thursday as Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Operations Team and search and rescue volunteers searched the lake early Thursday morning until early afternoon, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Low visibility, deep silt, aquatic vegetation and other hazards below the surface have plagued recovery attempts in the past week.

Search efforts started July 24 when the paddle boarder, who was reportedly not wearing a life jacket, dropped below the surface of the water and was not seen again.

Sheriff’s office Cpl. Mark Gregory, spokesman for the department, said divers, a remotely operated vehicle, sonar and aerial drones were used to search the lake Friday through Sunday, but they never recovered the body, and the search was temporarily suspended.

Officials will continue to evaluate safety, weather and lake conditions to determine whether to continue the search , the sheriff’s office said.