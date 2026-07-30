Beatles’ ‘Rubber Soul’ reissue includes unreleased John Lennon song

Brian Niemiet New York Daily News

New York Daily News

An upcoming reissue of the Beatles’ “Rubber Soul” album features an unreleased song demo from John Lennon.

Pre-orders for the newly mixed rendition of the 1965 record are available on the band’s website in advance of its Oct. 2 debut. The album includes a new look at well-known tunes including “Michelle,” “Day Tripper,” “Nowhere Man” and “We Can Work It Out.”

But what’s drawing the attention of many Fab Four fanatics is a demo version of a Lennon tune titled “Little Girl.”

A press release promoting the album describes that nugget as “a previously unheard John Lennon song outline never before released or even rumoured.”

The mystery demo was recorded during a monthlong 1965 studio session that took place shortly after the Beatles performed at Shea Stadium. Few details are known about the track.

Lennon was fatally shot outside his Upper West Side home on Dec. 8, 1980. He was 40. His final studio album, “Double Fantasy,” was released weeks before his death. Other pieces of music Lennon recorded were used posthumously on projects including the 1984 record “Milk and Honey,” which he worked on with his wife, Yoko Ono.

The new “Super Deluxe’ collection of “Rubber Soul” demos, outtakes and alternate tracks includes an 88-page book featuring an introduction by Beatles bassist and vocalist Paul McCartney.

The reissue was produced by Grammy Award winner Giles Martin. He’s the son of Sir George Martin, who produced most of the Beatles’ albums, earning the nickname the “Fifth Beatle.”