Bite of Seattle shooting puts local food vendors in rough spot

Tan Vinh The Seattle Times

For many vendors at Bite of Seattle, the mass shooting Sunday dealt both an emotional and financial blow.

Two vendors who operate local small restaurants faced different traumatic moments during the incident: one was near the shooting, while the other protected his pregnant wife as shots echoed through the festival.

Then came the return to Seattle Center the following day.

Vendors were told by organizers through text at 2 a.m. that they could pick up their pots and pans at noon.

They returned to the area littered with napkins and cups from the stampede of festivalgoers who had fled the scene after the shooting that left three dead.

Some food booths were looted.

The two vendors said they lost thousands of dollars’ worth of stolen kitchen equipment and cash. Additionally devastating was the thousands of dollars of meat and seafood that spoiled because they had to abandon their stalls.

At a time when restaurants are struggling in Seattle, especially with the high cost of food, such a financial loss often takes months to recover.

But it’s all about perspective given the tragedy that unfolded, they said.

As one of the vendors hopes for answers from Bite of Seattle’s organizers, the trauma they’ve both endured yields to keeping their respective restaurants afloat while looking after the people who depend on them.

‘These are real bullets’

The festivities were still lively and loud around 6 p.m. whenAunyanuch Yamamoto, co-owner of Thai restaurant E-Jae Pak Mor,heard a series of sharp cracks that she mistook for firecrackers.

Yamamoto said she didn’t even flinch and kept her eyes on the grill to make sure the pork skewer she was cooking got a nice char. Then a second series of shots rang and some screaming, and she thought: “These are real bullets.”

Yamamoto stood 20 feet away from the gunfight at her Thai street food stall.

The gunfight happened so fast, the chef said, that she only recalled Seattle police swarming around “a skinny boy” and patting him down, she said. Police noticed he was bleeding from his right torso, so an officer put his hand over the wound to apply pressure to stop the bleeding, she said.

But it was too late.

“He was just getting more pale,” she said.

Authorities performed CPR but to no avail.

Then they pulled a yellow sheet over his still body, she said.

Friends and co-workers have been checking in on Yamamoto to make sure she’s OK.She just thanked them and shrugged it off during a busy lunch rush on Tuesday at her restaurant across from Uwajimaya in the Chinatown International District.

“I work in Chinatown. I’ve seen some bad, crazy stuff. I guess I’m just used to it,” she said. “Isn’t that sad?”

She doubts her team will return to this festival next year given that it might traumatize her crew. As for her, she just moved on.

The morning after the shooting, her alarm clock went off at exactly 7:21 a.m., as usual. She walked from her studio apartment to the restaurant kitchen downstairs to prep panang curry, Hainanese chicken and congee for a catering order later that day. (She owns a condo in West Seattle but keeps a studio atop her restaurant to make more efficient use of her time.)

Yamamoto estimates she lost about $10,000 of food that spoiled overnight because the police ordered her to leave the crime scene after they interviewed her.

Yamamoto, like many vendors, brings more food than needed since it’s hard to gauge sales. Any leftover perishables are taken to sell at her restaurant. Not this year.

Her focus now is to sell enough noodles and rice dishes to make up for that deficit.

“We have 15 employees. They depend on me,” she said. “You know, life goes on. … This is me. This is who I am. I’m wired this way. If I take off, how can this restaurant survive?”

All about perspective

When the rapid gunshots echoed throughout the festival, Phuc Nguyen, owner of Vietnamese bistro Papa Kitchen,reached over to cover his pregnant wife Vy Huynh as they ducked under the counter. They heard a stampede of people running and screaming.

How could this be?”he thought. The Vietnamese refugee recalled thinking this is something that may happen in a war-torn country like his homeland, but not in America, and certainly not in broad daylight with tens of thousands of festival revelers.

If this isn’t a safe place, then what is, he said.

Last year, Nguyen and another family pooled their money to open Papa Kitchen near the Roosevelt light rail station. He said they make enough to pay the rent.

In a city flooded with banh mi counters and pho shops seemingly around every corner, Nguyen figured he had to branch out beyond the neighborhood to generate more revenue.

The couple paid the $3,000Bite of Seattle registration fees to set up a booth across from the beer garden. Festival sales for the banh mis and vermicelli noodle bowls were going well, Nguyen said, until the gunfightstarted.

How well, he may never know.

The day after the shooting, Nguyen returned to pack up his kitchen supplies and noticed missing were the cash register and a new air fryer that was still in the box that he brought as backup. At least $1,000 worth of meat and seafood were left unattended and spoiled, he said.

Restaurantsarea risky venture, so Nguyen braced for the reality that he could lose money at this festival. But not like this, he said.

The family has not tallied all the missing items and stolen money yet. He’s still holding out hope that festival organizerFoodieLand willofferreimbursement;if not part of the registration fee, then perhaps a stipend to cover some loss. He, like many food vendors, saidhehas not heard from event organizers.

“The Bite of Seattle team is evaluating ways to support vendors, while continuing to fully cooperate with law enforcement on the active investigation,” a FoodieLand spokesperson said. “Vendor conversations have begun, and the team intends to communicate with all remaining vendors in the coming days about their experiences at the festival, how they are coping with the tragic events that unfolded, and what resources can be provided to assist with their recovery.

But it’s all about perspective, Nguyen said.

Heand his pregnant wife are expecting their first son in November. The couple also have a 1-year-old daughter. “That’s more important than any cash or food,” he said. “If you lose a life, you can’t get that back.”