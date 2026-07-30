CdA physician sentenced to federal prison for defrauding Medicare of $1.25 million

A Coeur d’Alene physician was sentenced to 40 months in federal prison for his role in a nationwide telemarketing conspiracy to defraud Medicare out of $1.25 million.

Dr. David A. Becerril, 70, was convicted by a jury last September of 16 felony counts, including healthcare and wire fraud, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Eastern Washington.

From February 2018 to September 2019, Becerril, a licensed Washington physician, participated in a scheme and conspiracy to obtain millions of dollars by falsely billing Medicare for medically unnecessary genetic tests and durable medical equipment, including back, knee, shoulder and ankle braces, according to prosecutors.

Evidence at trial showed that while contracting with Real Time Physicians, based in Florida, Becerril signed false and fraudulent orders for genetic tests and braces for elderly Medicare beneficiaries who Becerril had never had contact with, and which included dead patients as well as elderly patients who had no limbs for the braces they were prescribed by Becerril.

Becerril reviewed the Real Time prescriptions for, on average, 26 seconds before signing them and falsely attesting to their medical necessity, according to the release. Real Time paid Becerril $20 for each phony prescription he falsely certified to be used to fraudulently bill Medicare.

Chief District Court Judge Stanley Bastian said at the sentencing hearing earlier this month that doctors are trained to protect their licenses, clients and the system in which they operate, the release said. But Becerril failed to do those things by essentially selling his medical license through his signature.

Bastian said that even after the trial, Becerril was “steadfastly unapologetic” for his actions.

Becerril’s sentence includes three years of court supervision following his release from prison. Becerril must also pay $1.25 million in restitution for defrauding Medicare and $37,340, which he directly profited from the fraudulent scheme.

“Today’s sentencing reflects the seriousness of Dr. Becerril’s long-running scheme to defraud the taxpayer-funded Medicare program, which is designed to provide medically necessary care to patients, not enrich fraudster physicians,” said Special Agent in Charge Robb Breeden, of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General’s Pacific Regional Office. “As Judge Bastian noted, Dr. Becerril’s conduct amounted to selling his medical license ‘for $20 a signature,’ demonstrating his limitless greed and a callous disregard for his patients and taxpayers.”

Public records show Becerril has been a licensed medical practitioner in Washington and Idaho since the mid-1980s.

In June 2022, Marc Sporn, the former owner of Real Time and other similar companies, was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for his role in the conspiracy to fraudulently bill Medicare, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Eastern Washington previously announced.